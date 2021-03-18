'Didi Bole Khela Hobe. BJP Bole...': PM Modi Triggers Thunderous Volley On Mamata's Slogan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed an election rally in poll-bound West Bengal's Purulia. At his rally, the Prime Minister said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee knew her time was coming to an end and added that everyone remembers her doings. Speaking further, PM Modi added a new line of attack, stating that at the time of the Pulwama terror attack, everyone was aware that the TMC supremo was siding with the terrorists.

Pointing towards the conviction and death sentence given to Arif Khan in the Batla House encounter, PM Modi said, "This decision has brought light to a lot of new questions. When inspector Mohan Chandra Sharma was shot during the Batla House encounter, Didi was standing with the terrorists and questioning the encounter." READ | PM Modi stresses on importance of coalition to mitigate climate change

Before West Bengal elections, PM Modi in Purulia

Stating that Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) can fall to any low, PM Narendra Modi said that the party practices 'vote bank politics'. He further said that the people of Bengal have finally made up their minds and they have been saying this for a very long time that TMC should be removed.

Challenging Mamata Banerjee's 'Khela Hobe' slogan, PM Modi promised jobs, development and education in the poll-bound state of West Bengal. He said, "Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chaakri (employment) hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe. Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe."

"First, the Left government and then the TMC government didn't let industries develop here. The kind of work that should've been done for irrigation, didn't take place. I know the problems faced in rearing livestock due to less water. TMC govt was busy in its 'khel' by leaving farmers on their own," he added.

Mocking CM Mamata for allegedly not being able to build even one Setu (bridge) for so many years, the Prime Minister said that now she is mocking industry and development. He assured the people of the state that after the saffron party comes into power, such development will take place, which will make the lives of the people easy. "Your problems will be dealt with on priority, " he assured.

West Bengal elections

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.