Last Updated:

Didi Insulting People Of Bengal By Saying They Were Paid To Attend BJP Rallies: PM Modi

Speaking at a public meeting in Hooghly, PM Modi addressed Mamata Banerjee insulted the Bengalis by alleging that spectators were paid to attend BJP rallies.

Written By
Srishti Goel
PM Modi

(Picture Credit: ANI)


Ahead of the third phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Tarakeshwar in Hooghly. PM Modi on Saturday said that his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee insulted the state by alleging that spectators were paid to attend the Bhartiya Janata Party rallies. 

READ | PM Modi claims 'Didi made a mistake contesting from Nandigram'; asks if '2nd seat' in play

PM Modi says, 'Didi has insulted people of Bengal' 

While addressing the gathering, Modi stated that Bengalis are "self-respecting people" and they can't sell themselves. He added that even the British Sultanate couldn't touch them. He affirmed, "Didi (Mamata Banerjee) says people take money to attend BJP rallies. Didi, Bengalis are self-respecting people. Didi, you have insulted the people of Bengal with this statement." 

READ | Amit Shah predicts BJP's win in over 50 out of 60 WB seats, claims 'Mamata is losing'

Confident on his win, PM Modi said that a glimpse of the state assembly poll results had been seen in Nandigram. He asserted, "In Nandigram, we have seen a glimpse of what is going to happen on May 2 (when results of the Assembly elections will be declared."

READ | 'Mamata looking for another constituency, it is certain she is losing Nandigram': JP Nadda

Old industries have been shut down in TMC rule: PM Modi

While speaking at Arambag in Hoogly, PM Modi said , "A major reason for Didi's bewilderment is her report card of 10 years. Old industries have been shut down. Possibilities of new industries, new investment, new business & employment have also been closed down."

However, Mamata Banerjee, who was addressing the election rally in the same district on Saturday, attacked the BJP. She said, "BJP wants to divide Bengal. Do you know about 'Bang* bhang' movement? The same is happening these days. These people want to end Bengal, its language, and its culture."

For the seats that went to the polls in the first and second phases, voter turnout was 84.63% and 86.11%, respectively. The remaining phases of the election will be held on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Picture Credit: ANI)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND