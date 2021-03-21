'Didi, Kick Me But Will Not Let You Kick Away Bengal's Dreams': PM Modi Takes On Mamata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a rally in poll-bound West Bengal where he launched a direct attack at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for 'kicking' the development and dreams of the state for the last 10 years. Taking a dig at the TMC supremo's latest election graffiti where she can be seen placing her injured leg on the PM's head, he said, "In Bengal, the people of Didi are making pictures on the wall. In the pictures, Didi is hitting her leg on my head. Playing football with my head. Why are you insulting the rites of Bengal and the great tradition here, Didi?"

"This Bengal is going to give direction to the country. If you want, you can put your foot on my head, kick me. But, Didi, listen to my other things openly. I will not let you kick the development of Bengal now. I will not let you kick Bengal dreams. What has appeasement and vote bank politics made you. Had you shown your real face 10 years ago, your government would never have been formed in Bengal," he added. READ | PM Modi wishes Pakistan PM Imran Khan speedy recovery after he tests positive for COVID-19

PM Modi also accused Mamata Banerjee of getting angry over questions raised by the BJP saying, "The more I ask Didi your questions, the more she gets angry at me. Now she is saying that she does not like my face either. Oh didi, there is no face in democracy, service to the people, work done for the public is the test. Left, Congress and TMC have wasted a lot of time of your previous generations. I can't let your futures be ruined."

Asserting that the BJP would usher in 'Ashol Poriborton' in Bengal, PM Modi said that the game of Corruption, Syndicate and cut money will 'Cholbe naa!' (not work anymore.) "After the BJP forms the govt, maa'er pujo hobe, maatir tilak hobe aar manusher somman hobe! Ashol Parivartan - To bring a government in Bengal that will make the money of government schemes reach the poor. Change of Ashol- To bring a government in Bengal which sends tolabas, syndicate to jail, take strict action against the corrupt. Ashol change will be brought by BJP in Bengal," said the PM.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from March 27 to April 29, 2021, in eight phases and votes will be counted on May 2.