'Didi Now An Abusive Word In West Bengal:' Kailash Vijayvargiya Launches Fresh Attack

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya launched an attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remarking that 'Didi'- a word used to commonly refer to Banerjee had become an 'abusive word.'

"Didi is an abusive word in Bengal. Under Didi's leadership corruption, violence and murder happened. The uprising of tolabaazi occurred during didi's regime. No development work was carried out. Never seen vindictive politics like there is in Bengal, nowhere," said Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The BJP leader also responded to Mamata Banerjee's proposition to club the remaining phases of polls in the state calling it a 'childish statement,' Earlier today, the WB CM urged the Election Commission to conduct the remaining Bengal election phases in one go in order to 'minimize COVID-19 exposure.' "This is a childish statement, I don't want to comment on it. For the first time, people are coming out of their homes freely and voting. We thank the EC for good conduction of polls," he said.

Moreover, he also reacted to the 24-hour ban imposed by the EC on Dilip Ghosh saying, "Everyone should follow EC guidelines, whether it is from our party or any other party." The EC's action was in reference to the notice issued to Dilip Ghosh pertaining to his controversial statement on the death of 4 persons in the Sitalkuchi constituency violence on April 10.

West Bengal polls

West Bengal has successfully held 4 phases of polling witnessing occasional and sporadic incidents of violence. The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, and fourth phases was 84.63 percent, 86.11 percent, 84.61 percent and 79.90 percent respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29. The election results will be declared on May 2.