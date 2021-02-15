Didir Doot App Crosses 1 Lakh Downloads; TMC Says Users Can Directly Write To CM Mamata

In the run-up for West Bengal Assembly polls, the ruling Trinamool Congress launched the 'Didir Doot' mobile application to connect people with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee via live streaming and video conferences. The application launched on February 4 has already crossed one lakh downloads on the play store.

"Didir Doot application has been installed by more than a lakh users in just eight days. Users can write their concerns and issues directly to Didi (Mamata Banerjee) through this application," All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) said in a statement.

A first of its kind mobile application, 'Didir Doot' is developed with the aim to keep people updated with the TMC government's initiatives and events through news feeds, photos, videos and infographics.

READ | Amit Shah's Dig At Mamata: 'Poriborton Yatra Not To Change CM But To Build Sonar Bangla'

Didir Doot app crosses 1 lakh downloads in WB

The vehicle under the banner of 'Didir Doot' will not only be an outreach drive but will showcase the state government’s slew of projects and development works carried out during Mamata Banerjee's regime. The move is said to be TMC's counter initiative to blunt the impact of BJP’s Parivartan Yatra being held across the state.

The vehicle will travel all 23 districts across Bengal and district level functionaries will play the role of "Didi’s messengers" in their respective districts.

READ | 'Gujarat Can Never Rule Bengal': Mamata Asserts 'TMC Will Be Back With Huge Mandate'

The brawl in the cyber world and in reality has intensified by the day as the Assembly elections approach in the state. Last week, Union Home minister Amit Shah, during his visit to the state, instructed the workers of the BJP's cyber cell to circulate at least 50 lakh content per hour on the party’s social media platforms.

Elections for 294 West Bengal Assembly seats are likely to be held in April-May this year.

READ | Bengal Got 'nirmamta' In Mamata's Rule, People Will Bid Good Bye To TMC Showing 'Ram Card': Modi

READ | Mamata Banerjee Unleashes Blistering Attack At Amit Shah; Wields Fuchka & Alu Dum Jibes

(With inputs from agency)