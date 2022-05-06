'Didn't Even Let Him Wear Turban': Tajinder Bagga's Father Files FIR Accusing Punjab Cops

In a key development, an FIR has been lodged at the Janakpuri Police Station under Sections 452 (trespass), 365 (kidnap or abduction), 342 (wrongful confinement), 392 (robber), 295 (act to outrage religious feelings) 34 (acts done by several people in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of BJP’s Tajinder Bagga’s father, Preet Pal Singh Bagga, seeking urgent action into events before his son’s arrest.

In the complaint, Preet Pal Singh said that a group of men, some of them carrying weapons barged into their house, and asked for the whereabouts of Tajinder Bagga. When Preet Pal refused to reveal the whereabouts of Tajinder, and instead questioned them back they slapped him, he said in the complaint.

'Did not even let Tajinder wear his turban'

Further in the complaint, it was said that they thrashed Tajinder on finding him. Also, did not allow him to wear his turban despite him continuously pleading, and dragged him out of the house without it.

Earlier in the day, Republic accessed exclusive visuals of the whole arrest episode. In the visuals, a group comprising over 50 policemen can be seen arriving at the BJP leader’s residence early in the morning. The large group can then be seen barging into his residence, and later, can be seen taking him out and forcefully pushing him into the convoy.

#BaggaTweetArrest | Visuals accessed of BJP leader @TajinderBagga's arrest earlier this morning allegedly over his Tweet by the Punjab police; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/Xx1fEK01tH pic.twitter.com/BqDIyx77ww — Republic (@republic) May 6, 2022

Bagga, the incumbent Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of BJYM, was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri, Delhi in connection with an FIR registered on April 1. As per the FIR, Bagga has been booked under IPC Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 505(2) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

Fight over Bagga's arrest

After the arrest of Bagga, the Haryana Police stopped the Punjab Police, which was taking Tajinder Bagga to Mohali post his arrest, in Kurukshetra. This came after the Delhi police claimed they were not given any prior information regarding the arrest, and the BJP leader was being illegally abducted. The Delhi Police reportedly even filed an FIR against the Punjab Police under Sections 34, 295, 342, 365, 392 and 452 of the IPC.

The Delhi Police has now been granted the BJP leader's custody, and he was taken back to the national capital as the Punjab Police approach the Punjab & Haryana High Court citing the 'not-required intervention' by Haryana Police.