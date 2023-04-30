Didn't Receive Proper Invitation To Abhishek Banerjee's Mass-outreach Campaign Rally: TMC MLA

TMC MLA from Islampur in Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district, Abdul Karim Chowdhury, on Sunday alleged that he was not invited in “a proper way” to a rally of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the constituency.

Banerjee had on April 25 launched a 60-day mass outreach programme, and held two rallies at Chopra and Islampur in the district on Sunday, as part of the campaign.

"I was not invited to the rally in a proper way. There was only a phone call from the office of Banerjee, requesting me to attend the public meeting. Why didn't the district TMC president or Banerjee himself call me up? It seems a peon was asked to communicate with me," he told reporters at his residence in Islampur.

Chowdhury also claimed that some party leaders in the district are behind this “insult to me”.

The Trinamool Congress MLA had recently expressed apprehension that “right candidates” will not be given tickets in the upcoming panchayat polls in the district and even threatened to field some of his nominees as independents if necessary.

Chowdhury, however, said he had full faith and trust in party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and would discuss his grievances with the top leadership soon. TMC leaders could not be contacted for comments.