'Didn't Slap, Only Gestured', Says Babul Supriyo On Video Of Him Hitting BJP Party Worker

Amid the electoral stir in Bengal, a new controversy sparked after a video of Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo slapping a man in the party office surfaced. The alleged video that went viral Monday, showed the singer- turned BJP leader purportedly slapping the man who had repeatedly asked him to start serious campaigning on the field instead of posing before TV cameras and giving bytes.

However, after the video went viral, the Union Minister clarified on the incident and later claimed that he did not "slap him but only gestured towards him".

The alleged slapping incident took place in a BJP party office at Bengal's Ranikuthi in the Tollygunge constituency where the Union minister of state for environment attended a function on the occasion of the Doljatra festival on Sunday. According to the BJP sources, when the man advised the minister to start serious campaigning, Supriyo initially asked him to keep quiet but he continued to make similar comments. At one point, the minister was seen slapping him once, reported PTI. The identity of the youth is not known.

'Traitors trying to create disturbance': Supriyo

While addressing media, Supriyo said that people coming from other parties are trying to create disturbances. However, he did not elaborate if he considered the youth as someone sent by the Trinamool Congress or a ''Bibhison'' or ''Mir Jafar'' within the party.

In Supriyo's defence, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, "Babul might have touched the man at the heat of the moment but he did not intend to hit him or harm him physically," reported PTI.

TMC leaders react

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the party wanted to know whether the man slapped by Supriyo was "an outsider of the Trinamool Congress or a Bibhison (someone of the BJP)".

"Those accepting people from other parties with open arms should not make such comments. I would like to know the man who got slapped was an outsider of the Trinamool Congress or a Bibhison (someone of the BJP)," he asked, reported PTI.

'BJP losing Bengal'?: Aroop Biswas, TMC

TMC leader Aroop Biswas took to Twitter and condemned the BJP leader's act. He tweeted in Bengali and questioned, Why are you so angry Babul Supriyo? Option A: TMC Sweeps Phase1? or Option B: BJP losing Bengal? You tell me. To slap a young man from Tollygunge in this way is an example of political violence. I condemn BJP's Bengal leaders! Shh!"

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI)