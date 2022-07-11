Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo Slam Goa Congress' Defection Claims; 'silent' On Joining BJP

At the center of the defection controversy, Congress MLA and former chief minister Digambar Kamat on Sunday responded to reports of him joining the BJP in Goa. Reacting to allegations that he, along with Michael Lobo, were conspiring to engineer defections in the party, Kamat said, "I am shocked and stunned. It has hurt me beyond words."

"I saw a video of the press conference of Dinesh Gundu Rao (Congress Goa in charge) that is being circulated. I'm shocked and stunned. It has hurt me beyond words. Rao was at my place on Saturday night, I cleared my position then," the Congress leader said.

He further said, "Because of your humiliation towards me after the elections, my workers are angry and I'm also deeply hurt. For the time being, I told him that I am not going to accept any responsibility. Once I'm fit, we will see."

On reports of him joining the ruling BJP, Kamat said, "Rumours about me joining BJP have been spreading since 2017. If I wanted to go, I would have gone. No one can stop me. I still led the party from the front and went all out. Soon after the results came in, they removed me as LoP. I don't know why Rao made such a statement. I'm in Congress, you can see my performance."

Congress MLA Michael Lobo also reaffirmed his stand with Congress and said there is no point in confusing people by holding CLP meetings and press conferences.

"Yesterday, we addressed the press at the Fortune hotel. All Congress MLAs were together, including me. Yesterday again in South Goa, we were called. We went there. Then again another press was held (by Dinesh Gundu Rao). Why are they trying to confuse the people? We won on a Congress ticket. We are with the party," Lobo told reporters on Monday.

On being removed as the Leader of Opposition, Lobo said, "I had told Rao that I won't wish to continue as LoP as there are many objections raised against me by the government."

Defection row in Goa Congress

According to reports, five Goa Congress MLAs - Michael Lobo, Digambar Kamat, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Faldesai, and Delialah Lobo - went incommunicado on Sunday, sparking rumours that they might join the saffron brigade.

Congress' Goa desk in-charge, Dinesh Gundu Rao addressed a press conference on the matter and alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched by some BJP party leaders to engineer defections and weaken Congress in the state. "This conspiracy was led by two of our own leaders LoP Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat," he claimed.

"Digambar Kamat did it to safeguard his own skin because so many cases are against him and Michael Lobo for the sake of power and position. BJP wants to finish Opposition," Rao said.

Fearing defections from the party ahead of the Goa Assembly session, the opposition Congress on Monday shifted five of its MLAs to an undisclosed location.