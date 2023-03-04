Digital Is Dil Mein Gita: Manohar Lal Khattar Reveals 3Cs, 5Ss Of Governance In Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said his government runs on the principle of 3Cs and 5Ss. In an exclusive interview with Republic Executive Editor Aishwarya Kapoor, Khattar said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to eliminate 3Cs and implement four Ss.

What are the 3Cs?

Manohar Lal Khattar said BJP is working to eliminate 3Cs:

corruption

caste-based discrimination

crime

Adding to the 3Cs is a fourth C -- the Congress, which is at the root of the 3Cs, Manohar Lal Khattar said.

"We have to fix the first three and finish the fourth. That has almost been done, just like Modi Ji said 'Congress mukt Bharat', however, an opposition is necessary for democracy," Khattar said. "Our priority has been to keep Congress away because Congress has damaged the nation. If we need to keep Congress away and if it is necessary then we will walk together with non-Congress party."

Our focus is 5Ss, says Haryana CM

Revealing BJP's plan for the future, Khattar said the focus is on 5Ss. "To fix certain issues, our focus is on the 5Ss- Shiksha (education), Swaasth (health), Suraksha (security), Swabhiman (self-respect) and Swavlamban (self-reliance). And to do these five things, we need an S- Sushashan (good governance)," Khattar said. When asked if his state government is being able to follow through, the CM replied, "Yes, we are."

"I am a follower of the (Bhagavad) Gita. This will be done through digitalisation and when I perceive digital, I combine the two. Digital- D I G I T A L- remove the 'Dil' and add it to 'Gita', dil mein Gita (Gita in heart)," Khattar said. The CM further said that the people of India have confidence on the BJP and that the saffron party will retain power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.