'Dignified People Can't Stay In TMC': Kailash Vijayvargiya On Dalmiya's TMC Revelations

As the cracks in the TMC are out in the open with a plethora of ministers and party leaders quitting the ruling party and most of them joining the BJP, the saffron party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that it is difficult for any respected and earnest person to be associated with the TMC.

Speaking with Republic after TMC MLA Baishali Dalmiya's startling revelations on the internal functioning of the TMC, Vijayvargia said, "Any person with self-respect and dignity cannot stay in TMC. The way Mamata Banerjee's nephew has handed over the party's command into his hands of mafias. Now the mafias have become powerful and Mamata Banerjee protects them; hence, any dignified person cannot stay in TMC."

"Baishali Ji is just expressing her pain as she belongs to a respected family of Kolkata and a popular name in the cricket world. She herself is experiencing that the situation is not good in TMC. It also shows how is the image of Mamata Banerjee, her ego is clearly out in the open," he added.

The reason why a plethora of leaders from TMC have quit the party and joined BJP is because of the leadership being slipped in the hands of the mafia, Vijayvargiya remarked.

"A respectful person, who must have joined the TMC to serve the people of the country has no say in the party. Mamata Banerjee has become blind in her love for her nephew, coupled with the ego of being in power. People don't like to be associated with TMC. They think being associated with the party itself will spoil their image," Vijayvargiya said.

READ | Trouble For TMC Mounts As WB Minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla Resigns; Mamata Downplays Exit

READ | TMC Files Plea Seeking Sunil Mondal's Disqualification From Lok Sabha, Cites BJP Induction

Baishali Dalmiya reveals TMC's faultlines

Vijayvargiya's remarks come in view of TMC MLA Baishali Dalmiya laying bare the faultlines in the functioning of the ruling party. Speaking exclusively with Republic TV, the daughter of former BCCI President and cricketer Jagmohan Dalmiya, claimed that some elements wanted to finish TMC from within. Speaking on cabinet minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla's resignation, she stated that a few leaders at the local level were the reason for Shukla's unhappiness and his resignation. Taking a veiled dig at the party's leadership, she said that there was no point being in power if the government cannot work for the people of the state.

Months ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal, the ruling party has witnessed a mass exodus with several prominent leaders quitting the party only to join the emerging challenger BJP. Although the TMC leadership has downplayed the exodus of over two dozen of the TMC leaders who joined BJP including the likes of Suvendu Adhikari, questions have arisen about the future of the party as the assembly polls approach. The Legislative Assembly election for 294 seats in West Bengal is likely to be held in May 2021.

READ | Some Termites Are Finishing TMC In Howrah: Dalmiya

READ | TMC MLA Baishali Dalmiya Rues Laxmi Ratan Shukla's Resignation, Exposes Rot Within Party