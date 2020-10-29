Digvijaya Believes In Management Not Democracy: BJP Slams Cong Over Alleged MP Bribe Tape

BJP leader Lokendra Parashar has hit out at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh after the latter allegedly asked SP candidate Roshan Mirza to withdraw from upcoming MP bypolls. Parashar stated that Digvijaya Singh has 'come out of his hole'. This development surfaced after Digvijaya Singh's audio clip became viral ahead of by-polls in the state.

Lokendra Parashar slams Digvijaya Singh

The BJP leader also added that Digvijaya Singh does not believe in democracy. He further attacked the senior Congress leader and alleged that the audio clip was made viral on purpose by Singh himself.

Digvijaya Singh has come out of his hole at last stage of elections. He doesn't believe in democracy but in management. In past, he said that elections are won by management. He himself might have made the audio viral: BJP leader Lokendra Parashar on Digvijaya Singh viral audio https://t.co/eiw3xxM1mN pic.twitter.com/h4AG4ftdmI — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

However, the Congress leadership has justified the incident and supported Digvijaya Singh. Congress Spokesperson K K Mishra has asserted that the conduct was not unparliamentary. Mishra further retaliated by hitting out at the BJP and alleging horsetrading.

To ask someone to backout is not unparliamentary conduct. If we're asking or requesting someone to back out in our favour, it's not a crime. At least, we aren't buying MLAs like others. Whatever is being interpreted about Digvijaya Singh is wrong: Congress Spokesperson K K Mishra https://t.co/aEb2lB8lKN pic.twitter.com/naqPFrcIq8 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

Madhya Pradesh crisis and bypolls

A political crisis had erupted in Madhya Pradesh after Congress blamed the BJP for poaching four MLAs. Among these two returned to Kamal Nath's fold. However, the crisis further intensified after 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. Following this, Scindia resigned from Congress and then joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them joined the saffron party. Three more Congress MLAs have joined BJP since then - vacating 27 seats in the Assembly. As of now, 28 seats are up for polls now as BJP holds majority with 107 MLAs and Congress holds 88 seats in the 230-member assembly.