Digvijaya Is A Friend, Philosopher And Guide Of Rioters: BJP Hits Back At Congress Leader

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Congress MP Digvijaya Singh for his statement accusing the saffron party of causing a rift between the different communities in the country. Singh on Tuesday alleged that the BJP hired people to pelt stones which led to violent clashes. Following this, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla replied by accusing the Congress leader of being a ‘friend’ to rioters.

Shehzad Poonawalla responded to the accusations raised by Digvijaya Singh by pulling up his earlier statements. The BJP spokesperson questioned Singh’s credibility based on his actions in the past. “Digvijaya is a friend, philosopher and guide of rioters. He has no facts but says BJP funds Muslims to pelt stones,” he said as cited by ANI.

“Earlier, Digvijaya had also said that Hindus are terrorists. He even propagated fake news in MP. He questioned Mohan Chand Sharma (a police officer who was killed during the 2008 Batla House encounter) too,” Poonawalla added while dismissing the claims made by the Congress leader.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh also dismissed Singh for his statement and said that he lost all credibility. “No one is recognising him even in his own village. He has lost recognition,” Chugh said.

He further slammed Congress over its accusations of the BJP and landed a blow by saying that the party is losing its leaders. “Those who are in Congress are leaving the party. Someone is leaving Congress every other day,” the BJP leader said while dismissing the claims made by the opposition party.

Digvijaya Singh accuses BJP of 'hiring poor to pelt stones'

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said that it was the BJP 'hiring poor to pelt stones'. In a video of Singh addressing a public gathering, he can be heard accusing the saffron party of distracting people by creating a wedge between the different communities in the country. "I don't have the facts, that's why I am just alleging, but I will investigate these complaints," Singh can be heard saying.

The statement comes at a time when the country witnessed multiple events of violence in the past few weeks. Violent clashes were reported from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, Rajasthan's Karauli and the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital, Delhi, in the past weeks.

It is noteworthy that Singh had earlier taken to Twitter to share a fake photo that he claimed was taken during the Khargone violence that took place on Ram Navami. The Congress leader later deleted the tweet, after MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan fact-checked the post and called it "a conspiracy to spread religious frenzy in the state".

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI/ FACEBOOK