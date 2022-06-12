Digvijaya Singh Affirms Rahul Gandhi Will Appear Before ED; 'Cong Not Scared Of Summons'

Stating that Congress is not scared to attend summons, senior party leader Digvijaya Singh confirmed that Rahul Gandhi will visit the office of the Enforcement Directorate on June 13. The former Congress president has been summoned by the federal agency for interrogation in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspapers.

Questioning the reason behind reopening the case, Digvijaya Singh accused the BJP of intentionally targetting the Opposition.

"Some people are disturbing the atmosphere of the country. Recently, we saw how ED summoned Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. People need to understand the real meaning of money laundering. The BJP is intentionally targeting the Opposition," the former Madhya Pradesh CM said at a press briefing on Sunday.

He further asked, "Why there is a need to bring the national herald case now only? Congress did not hide anything. We are not scared of such summons. Rahul Gandhi will go to the ED office tomorrow."

While Rahul Gandhi has been asked to appear before ED on June 13, his mother and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will join the interrogation on June 23. She is currently under home isolation since contracting COVID-19 last week.

Congress fumes over reopening of National Herald case

The ED notices are in regard to the ongoing probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the Young Indian, controlled by the Gandhis. Young Indian owns the National Herald newspaper which was founded by Jawaharlal Nehru, the great-grandfather of Rahul Gandhi.

Congress claims that the money laundering charges against the Gandhis are "fake and baseless", and that the summons is a part of a "vendetta politics."

“National Herald newspaper was started in 1942. At that time the British tried to close it, today the Modi government is also doing the same thing as the Britishers did. Now the ED is being used for this purpose…” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Notably, the party is preparing for a major show of strength on June 13, during which all the MPs and CWC members will march to ED offices. Congress is also planning to stage 'satyagraha' outside ED offices in all the states in protest against the summons.