'People's Mandate Being Sold:' Digvijaya Singh Alleges BJP Behind Rajasthan Cong Crisis

Responding to the government crisis in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has expressed confidence in the stability of the Ashok Gehlot-led administration and reposed faith in Deputy CM Sachin Pilot's return. The former Madhya Pradesh Cm has accused the BJP of attempting to destabilize the ruling Congress government by horse-trading. Singh added that despite 'offering crores of Rupees' the BJP will not be able to collapse the Congress-led government in Rajasthan.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Digvijaya Singh said, "The BJP is trying to destroy India's democracy. People's mandate is being bought. People's mandate is being auctioned. What they have done in Karnataka, Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal, and Madhya Pradesh, they are trying the same in Rajasthan. In Madhya Pradesh, because there was very little difference between Congress and BJP MLAs, they were successful. In Rajasthan, the difference is not that small. They won't be successful and yet they are offering crores of Rupees. One of the MLAs personally told me that the BJP approached him and asked him to settle in Rs 25 crores. I am confident that Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot will discuss with all Congress MLAs and pave a way out."

READ | 'Sachin Pilot Zindabad' Slogans Raised By Pilot Camp, Posters Put Back Up At Party Office

When asked about the reason behind Pilot's sudden rebel, the former MP said, "There is nothing to be upset about. He is the Deputy CM and the President of the Pradesh Congress. What has upset him? Even if he is upset, he can contact our leadership in Delhi and resolve it. The Congress party provides opportunities to all. What opportunities did Jyotiraditya Scindia not get?"

READ | Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Gehlot Herds MLAs In Resort As Congress Dwindles To 84

Rift within Congress in Rajasthan

Addressing a press conference on July 11, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of seeking to topple his government amid the COVID-19 crisis. He claimed that Congress MLAs and Independent legislators were being offered up to Rs.25 lakh each to switch sides on the lines of the recent pattern in Madhya Pradesh. However, BJP refuted this allegation, highlighting that there was infighting among the Congress ranks. Incidentally, Pilot too had denied that his party MLAs were lured after the Congress won two out of the three Rajya Sabha seats in June.

READ | Ashok Gehlot's CLP Meet Attended By 84 Congress MLAs Even As Party Claims 107: Sources

However, panic struck Congress camp when the Rajasthan Deputy CM skipped the meeting summoned by Gehlot and departed to Delhi on July 11. As per sources, Pilot had a one-to-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, where he listed a long list of grievances. Some of the MLAs from the Pilot camp are believed to be lodged at Gurugram as well. Additionally, sources revealed that Pilot had sought a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the step-motherly treatment being meted out to his faction. As per sources, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra is trying to broker peace between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot in a last-ditch attempt.

READ | Rajasthan Govt Crisis: CLP Reposes Faith In Gehlot, Sends Veiled Warning To Sachin Pilot