Digvijaya Singh Alleges Twitter Blocking His Tweets Against PM Modi, Shah; Seeks Redressal

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has alleged that micro-blogging website Twitter has been blocking his tweets which have been against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Singh, who is also Congress' General Secretary, has claimed that Twitter has been blocking his tweets by stating that it 'includes potentially sensitive content.' He has also sought Twitter India's response to his grievance.

Digvijaya Singh alleges 'biased attitude' by Twitter

The former Congress MP while addressing his grievance on Thursday highlighted his illustrious career as a politician that he has been elected to the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha twice, a minister in Madhya Pradesh and its CM for years and questioned why would he post any 'objectionable tweet?'

Digvijaya Singh also accused Twitter of being 'politically biased' against him if they find his tweets against PM Modi and HM Amit Shah as 'sensitive content,' adding that the micro-blogging website has no right to do so. Singh claimed that he had complained to Twitter Management highlighting their 'biased attitude' against him, but had received no response. However, the Congress leader has not revealed the specific tweet or its contents which was blocked by Twitter.

Twitter has been blocking my tweets saying it “includes potentially sensitive content” such as these without telling me what is “potentially sensitive content” in my tweets? I need to have the response of Twitter Country Head of India. pic.twitter.com/OFvRnwwFNB — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 23, 2020

I am a responsible Indian Citizen who has been elected to MP Assembly 5 times Lok Sabha twice and Rajya Sabha twice. I have been Minister in MP and CM MP for 10 years. Why should I post any objectionable tweet? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 23, 2020

If saying something against Narendra Modi or Amit Shah you find to be of “sensitive content” then you are being politically biased against me which you have no right to be. I have earlier complained to your Management of your biased attitude against me but without any response. https://t.co/NNH0YwK4b2 — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 23, 2020

Twitter's Sensitive Media Policy

The micro-blogging website does not allow sharing gory, violent or adult content on its platform. However, it does provide users with an option to mark their account as sensitive if they wish to share any such content. Twitter has also been scrutinizing tweets by world leaders in an attempt to create a secure and safe environment on the internet. The social networking site has kept a constant check over the tweets pertaining or promoting certain ideology. Recently, Twitter had slapped a 'public interest notice' of US President Donald Trump's tweet for violating its policy against 'abusive behaviour, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group.'

