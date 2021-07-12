Digvijaya Singh And Nine Other Congress Leaders Violate COVID-19 Protocols, Booked

Madhya Pradesh Police took a charge of around 10 Congress leaders for violating the government orders, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The group of 10 leaders also included the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh. According to the police, Digvijaya Singh was protesting along with other 200 Congres workers against the allotment of land to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS), at the Govind Pura Industrial Area in Bhopal. All these protesters were protesting in Bhopal, despite the imposition of section 144 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The police said that the case was registered under sections 188, 147, and 269 in Bhopal's Ashok Garden police station against all the protesters. Further, the police also informed that the case was also filed against former minister PC Sharma and Congress district president Kailash Mishra as they were also involved in violating the COVID-19 protocols. The action against all these protesters will be taken further after identifying the video of the protest.

The protest led by Congress leaders of Madhya Pradesh

According to police, Singh was protesting in the Govindpura Industrial area against the allotment of 10,000 square feet of land to Laghu Udyog Bharati Sanstha, accompanied by his other party workers. Digvijaya Singh alleged that Laghu Udyog Bharati Sanstha is an RSS-affiliated organization and the land is actually a garden that has been allotted to it by the Shivraj Singh-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

The action was taken by Police to cease the protest

During the protest, the Madhya Pradesh Police also used water cannons on Singh and other Congress workers involved in the protest. The action was taken to disperse the protest, but after some time, the protesters resumed their sit-in demonstration in the Govindpura Industrial area. Singh also had an argument with the district collector Avinash Lavania and DIG Irshad Wali. After the protest was over, Lavania said that an FIR would be registered against all the protesters including Congress leaders involved in the protest. Further, Bhopal Additional SP Rajesh Singh Bhaduaria also told ANI,

"An FIR has been registered against Digvijaya Singh and nine others, including former minister PC Sharma, former mayor Vibha Patel, Congress district president Kailash Mishra were booked under sections 188, 147, A case under 269 has been registered at Ashok Garden police station."

(IMAGE: PTI)