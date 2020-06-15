Booked For Sharing, Digvijaya Singh Asks BJP To Investigate Maker Of Anti-Shivraj Video

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday, June 15, asked the BJP to investigate the video maker who made the fake video of CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan that went viral. "If you want to investigate the fake video, then get it done by the person who made this fake video", Singh tweeted after he was booked for sharing the same.

He further alleged that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has filed the case against him as he had raised a tribal cheating case against the latter. Singh further demanded an investigation on the FIR registered against the chit fund company.

Singh's reaction comes at the time when Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday booked a case against him for allegedly sharing an edited video of MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in attempts to "malign" him.

मैंने शिवराज सिंह चौहान के इलाके में आदिवासियों को ठगने का प्रकरण उठाया था, उसी से डरकर भाजपा ने मेरे ख़िलाफ़ केस दर्ज कराया है। मैं मांग करता हूं कि चिटफंड कंपनी के खिलाफ दर्ज FIR की तत्काल जांच हो।fake video में जांच करानी ही है तो उसकी कराएं जिसने ये फर्जी वीडियो बनाया है। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) June 15, 2020

An edited video of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan's old statements on liquor mafia was doing the rounds on social media. Digvijaya Singh shared the video in a now-deleted post raising questions on the statements of the CM which were passed by him earlier in January with respect to the liquor policy of the then Kamal Nath-led government.

Soon after the BJP filed a complaint against the Congress leader saying that the 2.19-minute video was edited and a nine-second part of it was shared on Twitter by Digvijaya Singh. The delegation led by former minister Umashankar Gupta submitted a memorandum to the crime branch of Bhopal police, seeking a case against Digvijaya and demanding an FIR against him for twisting the video in a particular way and "conspiring to malign the CM's image".

"The matter of editing an old video of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and circulating it on social media with an aim of spoiling his image has been taken seriously. The case is being investigated by registering an FIR under the Cyber Act," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Bhopal, Irshad Wali, said in a tweet.

Apart from the Bhopal Police, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has also stated that officials will take strict legal action" against the offenders. The Congress is yet to react on this issue.

