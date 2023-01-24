Digvijaya Singh Attempts U-turn After Insulting Forces By Seeking Surgical Strike Proof

A day after insulting the Armed Forces, Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh said that he holds the country's defence forces in "high esteem", in a blatant attempt to make a U-turn. Notably, on Monday, Singh questioned the valour of the Armed forces by asking for evidence of the Balakot surgical strike.

On Tuesday, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, reporters confronted Digvijaya Singh over his remark, to which the Congress leader said, "I have got the greatest regard and respect for our defence forces and I hold them in high esteem." The former Madhya Pradesh, however, did not apologise for his remark questioning the Balakot surgical strike.

When reporters asked further questions to Digvijaya Singh, Congress Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh who was behind Singh, heckled and pushed the reporters saying, "Enough! Enough! Please allow us to walk... Ask questions to Prime Minister."

Jairam Ramesh, who earlier stated that Digvijaya's remark does not reflect the position of Congress on surgical strikes, said on Tuesday that his party's stand is clear and he won't make any more comments.

'Congress attacks the morale of forces'

Speaking to Republic, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "This is not an individual statement. It’s an institutional approach of Congress. They attack the morale of our Forces.”

Recalling the instances when Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, questioned the surgical strikes, teh BJP leader said, “Jairam Ramesh snapping journalists and heckling them is not going to solve the issue. If they truly believe that whatever is said is not in line with the party, then they must take action. Will they take action against Digvijaya Singh? Will they take action against Rahul Gandhi and those attacking the morale of Forces?

Digvijaya Singh seeks evidence of Balakot surgical strike

On Monday, the former Madhya Pradesh CM while addressing a public gathering in Jammu and Kashmir said, "The Pulwama incident happened. More than 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Why they were killed?" He claimed that the CPRF demanded a plane to move from Srinagar to Delhi because of the sensitivity in the area. “But PM Modi declined that. Why he declined that?" Digvijaya Singh said.

"Pulwama has become a centre of terrorism, there every vehicle is being checked. There a vehicle comes from the wrong direction. Why it was not checked? The vehicle was checked and soon it collided with the CRPF van and 40 of our CRPF were martyred. Till date, they have not presented any information in the Parliament and in front of the people."

The Congress leader insulted the armed forces by questioning the surgical strikes and said no proof was given. "They talk about surgical strike saying we killed so many people. But they gave no evidence, no proof. They are ruling by speaking lies," stated Digvijaya Singh.