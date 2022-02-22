Digvijaya Singh Backs RJD Chief Lalu Yadav; Says 'actual Culprits Are Roaming Free'

A day after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to a five years imprisonment in the fifth fodder scam case against him, Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh came out in his support extending his sympathies with former Bihar Chief Minister and his family. Claiming that Lalu Yadav was the one to hand over the fodder scam cases to CBI, he said that the ones who were involved in the scam cases are roaming around free while an innocent person is being sentenced to prison.

Tweeting in Hindi, the senior Congress leader said, "When will Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji get justice? Those who ate and fed the "fodder" are roaming in the open and Lalu Ji, who handed over this case to the CBI, is being sentenced to death. My sympathies are with Lalu Ji and his family."

लालू प्रसाद यादव जी को ना जाने कब न्याय मिलेगा?

जिन लोगों ने “चारा” खाया व खिलाया वो खुले में घूम रहे हैं और लालू जी, जिन्होंने इस प्रकरण को CBI को सौंपा उन्हें सजा पर सजा सुनाई जा रही है।

मेरी सहानुभूति लालू जी व उनके परिवार के साथ है।@laluprasadrjd@yadavtejashwi — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) February 22, 2022

Similarly, after the RJD supremo was declared guilty in the fifth and last fodder scam case on February 15, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended her support and said that she hopes he will soon get justice in the matter.

Further hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, she said that it is one of the important elements of BJP's politics that they will harass people in every possible way if someone refuses to bound for them.

भाजपा की राजनीति का ये अहम पहलू है कि जो भी उनके सामने झुकता नहीं है, उसको हर तरह से प्रताड़ित किया जाता है।



लालू प्रसाद यादव जी पर इसी राजनीति के चलते हमला किया जा रहा है। मुझे आशा है कि उन्हें न्याय जरूर मिलेगा। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 18, 2022

Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted in fifth fodder scam case

Earlier on Monday, February 21, a special CBI court in Ranchi announced the quantum of sentence for RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fifth and last fodder scam case sentencing him to 5 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 60 lakhs. This came after he was convicted in the case on February 15. He was convicted after finding him guilty under various Sections including 120B, 420, 409, 467, 468, 471, 477A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 13 (1), 13 (2)C of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Apart from this case, he has been convicted in four other fodder scam cases as well which first came to light in January 1996. The 74-year-old leader and 74 other people were found guilty by the court on February 15 in the Rs 139.5 crore Doranda treasury scam.

Image: PTI/ANI