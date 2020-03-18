Digvijaya Singh Castigates Scindia Over MP Crisis, Moves Karnataka HC To Meet Rebel MLAs

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh lashed out at BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia for letting down the party at a crucial juncture. 22 Congress MLAs had put in their papers after Scindia resigned from the Congress party on March 10. Maintaining that his party had initially thwarted BJP’s attempt to destabilise the Madhya Pradesh government, Singh admitted that Scindia’s exit had changed the equation. Moreover, he highlighted that Scindia had suddenly changed his stance despite having a fruitful career in Congress. Singh also revealed that he had filed a plea in the Karnataka High Court seeking permission to meet the dissident legislators holed up in Bengaluru.

Digvijaya Singh remarked, “We had successfully thwarted the plans to destabilise the government. But we were let down by Mr. Jyotiraditya Scindia. He had a very successful career in the Congress party- Member of Parliament twice, member of the Cabinet, member of the Working Committee, General Secretary of the Congress party, deputy leader in the Parliament. We never expected that Mr. Jyotiraditya Scindia will ditch us and join hands with BJP- the very party which defeated him in the last Lok Sabha election.”

He added, “Look at the moral of BJP and unfortunately Mr Jyotiraditya Scindia that he had to join hands with those people whom h was opposing outright in his speeches in the Parliament and outside the Parliament. Even one week before he decided to part ways with the Congress party, he tweeted that the farmers’ loans had been waived and he congratulated the government. One week later, he says nothing is happening.”

'Bengaluru is becoming infamous for horsetrading'

Claiming that the Kamal Nath government was cracking down on the corruption perpetrated by BJP in the last 15 years, he noted that this was unpalatable to BJP. Furthermore, he accused BJP leaders of offering money to lure Congress MLAs from the beginning. The senior Congress leader expressed his displeasure over Bengaluru becoming infamous for horsetrading. Earlier in the day, Singh was briefly detained by the police in Bengaluru after his unsuccessful attempt to meet the rebel Congress MLAs.

"We successfully defeated them in the 2018 Assembly polls and we formed the government. BJP government for 15 years looted the state through manipulating huge tenders through e-tendering, arranging events, spending public money, you all know what the Vyapam scam is and all kinds of moneymaking rackets went on. And then, the honey trap also got exposed. There were BJP leaders involved in that also. Now all those people who were involved in these kinds of activities and corruption. They knew that the noose was tightening around the neck," Singh opined.

He elaborated, "Kamal Nath as CM also started a very strong campaign against the land mafia, adulteration, against the mining mafia. He drafted a new mining policy for the sand- a transparent policy via which mines were allocated through auction. All this was unpalatable to BJP and from day one, they started offering money to our Congress legislators. It is very unfortunate that the wonderful state of Karnataka and the city of Bengaluru is becoming infamous for horsetrading."

