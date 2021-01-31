Digvijaya Singh Casts Aspersions On Intelligence Agencies Over Blast Near Israel Embassy

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh cast aspersions on the intelligence agencies for failing to gather inputs on the bomb blast near the Israel embassy in Delhi while condemning the incident on Sunday. Terming the intelligence failure as 'shameful', the Congress leader alleged that the agencies were only gathering information and derailing the ongoing farmers' protests in the national capital and around its borders. Incidentally, other leaders of Digvijaya Singh's party had also blamed intelligence agencies for being unable to prevent the violence on January 26 as the tractor rally went berserk in Delhi, leading to a flag that wasn't the Tricolour being unfurled at the Red Fort.

I strongly condemn the bomb blast near Israeli Embassy. Violence has no place in our Indian Ethos.

What are our Intelligence Agencies doing? Only gathering information and planning how to derail Farmers’ agitation? Shameful. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) January 31, 2021

IED blast near Israel Embassy

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off around 5:05 PM on Friday while the Beating Retreat ceremony marking the end of Republic Day celebrations was ongoing nearby, causing a minor blast near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. While no injuries were reported, windows of a few cars in the vicinity on Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road were found shattered. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report on the incident whereas NSA Ajit Doval also took stock of the situation on Friday evening, also speaking to his counterpart in Israel.

An alert was issued at all airports, important installations and government buildings in view of the blast, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said. The exact location of the blast was outside Jindal House, a few metres away from Israel Embassy. As per inputs then, an envelope addressed to the Israeli Embassy containing a note was found at the site of the blast. As per sources, the envelope was addressed to embassy officials but no further details were divulged on its contents. The Delhi Police has recovered pieces of a cold drink can, ball bearings and a half-burnt pink scarf from the spot.

'Some Nations Might Be Threatened By Bilateral Ties': Israel Envoy

A day after an IED went off near the Isreal embassy in Delhi, Israel's Ambassador to India Dr Ron Malka stated that the explosion has been considered as a 'terror attack' targeted at the embassy on APJ Abdul Kalam Marg. Dr Malka asserted that the investigation is underway and all the pieces are being brought together to identify those behind the attack. He also hinted that the attack might be to hinder Israel-India relations as it was carried out on a day when both the countries marked the 29th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Israeli envoy said, "The investigation is unfolding. We are collecting every piece of information and evidence and eyewitnesses. Putting all the pieces together and trying to create the full picture and we are advancing in that. Our strong assumption is that it is indeed a terror attack against the embassy. Now we are trying to understand who is standing behind this attack. Hopefully, we'll find out and bring it to justice."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday expressed "full confidence" in the Indian authorities in ensuring the safety of Israelis and Jews in India following the blast.

As Ajit Doval spoke to his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat and updated him on the situation and ongoing investigation, the update was conveyed to Prime Minister Netanyahu, sources said to PTI.

Netanyahu asked to convey to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi that Israel has "full confidence that the Indian authorities will do a thorough investigation of the incident and ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews who are there", the officials said.

The two sides agreed to continue full cooperation through all channels, they said. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and assured him of "fullest protection" to diplomats and the mission.

