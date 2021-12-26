Digvijaya Singh Claims 'Jeans-clad Women Don't Favour PM Modi'; Backs Pro-women Campaign

In a bizarre comment, ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh on Satuday, claimed that middle-aged women were inclined towards PM Modi, but not the 'jeans-clad' young women. Addressing a Congress Jan Jagram Abhiyan in Bhopal, Singh said that the Congress' 'Ladki hoon Lad Sakti hoon' song was resonating with young women who were active on social media. Congress is focusing on young women with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra the face of its UP campaign.

Digvijaya Singh: 'Jeans-clad women not inclined to Modi'

"Ladki hoon lad Sakti hoon is resonating with the crowds. Some have set it as their ringtone. This is a great campaign by Priyanka Gandhi ji. Some people have noted that women aged 40-50 favour PM Modi. But those women who wear jeans and are active on social media are less inclined to PM Modi. Hence, we must spread our campaign widely to them," said Singh.

Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti hoon song launched

On December 8, UP Congress launched its campaign song based on the Hindu hymn - 'Mahishasurmardini stotra'. In the 2-minute video, Congress displays women working fearlessly in all fields of life- Army, dance, music, engineering, law, medicine etc. Sharing glimpses of Priyanka Vadra's face-off with UP police while visiting Hathras gang-rape victim's kin, Congress declares 'I am not weak, I am Durga, I am strong, I am a girl, I can fight'.

Congress' UP poll campaign

Setting Congress' agenda in Uttar Pradesh, UP General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra issued seven promises if voted to power in 2022. Addressing a public meeting at Barabanki, Vadra promised - 40% poll tickets to women, free e-Scooty & mobile phones for school girls, complete loan waiver for farmers, procurement of wheat-paddy at Rs 2500/quintal & sugarcane at Rs 400/quintal, 20 lakh government jobs and part waiver of electricity bills (Full waiver during COVID-19 lockdown), Rs 25,000/family cash disbursal. Vadra has been chosen as Congress' face for its UP campaign and has been leading from the front.

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls. He has tied up with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress, under Vadra is eyeing its solo return. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.