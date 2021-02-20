Digvijaya Singh Claims 'Modi Govt Looting Common Man Amid COVID' As Fuel Prices Soar

Hitting out at Centre over rising fuel prices, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Saturday, alleged that the Centre was taxing the common man amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pointing out the meteoric rise in Central Excise duty on fuel since 2014, he said that PM Modi has levied an indirect tax on the common man. Petrol and diesel prices continue to rise for 12th consecutive day.

Congress rakes up Sabarimala row again; vows to pass law to 'protect devotees' rights'

Digvijaya Singh: 'Common man looted'

"Inflation is rising. Due to high prices on petrol, diesel and cooking gas, the common man's budget is strained. It is speciality of Narendra Modi that he has turned the COVID-19 pandemic into an opportunity to loot the poor. The Central excise duty has soared from Rs 9.25 to Rs 32.80 in 2021, while diesel duty has soared from Rs 3.50 to Rs 32.80. This is an indirect tax on common man," said Digvijaya Singh.

'Painfuel Increase': Amul joins the fuel price hike debate with its new topical

Petrol prices rise

On Saturday, petrol prices hit Rs 97 at Mumbai while it cost Rs 90.58 in Delhi. Meanwhile, Diesel hit Rs 88.06 in Mumbai and Rs 80.97. Congress-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, Rajasthan and several other Opposition ruled states have witnessed strikes and protests regarding the fuel price rise. Congress has demanded a nationwide slash in Central excise duty over fuel.

On Wednesday, while addressing an online event to inaugurate oil and gas projects in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the middle-class would not have been burdened if the previous governments had focussed energy import dependence of the country. PM also informed that India imported over 85% of its oil needs in the 2019-20 financial year and nearly 53% of its gas requirement. Meanwhile, his cabinet minister Nitin Gadkari has sugested that it was 'time to switch to alternative fuel'.

PM said, "Can we be so import-dependent? I don't want to criticize anyone but I want to say (that) had we focussed on this subject earlier, our middle-class would not have been burdened." Retail petrol and diesel rates have risensince mid-March 2020 after the government raised taxes by a record margin to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had told Parliament that the government is not considering a reduction in excise duty to cool rates from their record highs. Rates have risen as international oil prices touched USD 61 per barrel for the first time in more than a year on improving demand outlook amid the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, he had said. Central and state taxes make up for over 61 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and about 56 per cent of diesel. Sparse protests have sprung across the nation demanding a cut in diesel and petrol prices.

Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel rates continue to rise; check out state-wise cost

Union Min Gadkari deflects criticism on rising fuel prices: 'Time to use alternative fuel'