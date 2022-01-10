Digvijaya Singh Compares RSS Ideology To Termites; 'silently Damaging Entire System'

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh once again courted controversy on Monday after he compared the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to 'termites'. Speaking to reporters in Indore, Congress leader Singh claimed that the Hindu body's ideology was 'discreetly damaging the entire system.'

Talking about how the Hindu religion never faced any danger even during the hundred years of rule under Muslims and 'Christian Britishers' Digvijaya Singh remarked, "I know I will be severely abused for comparing RSS with termite. But, I have not called RSS termite. I have said that the character of the ideology that is silently damaging the entire system in the country is termite."

Notably, this is not the first time that Digvijaya Singh has attacked the RSS. Previously, he had dubbed the Sangh as 'Taliban' and had even likened RSS school children to 'rioters'. In September 2021, the senior Congress leader had claimed that 'seeds of hatred' were being sown in the minds of young kids at the RSS-backed schools such as -- Saraswati Shishu Mandir. Addressing an event in Bhopal's Neelam Park he had stated that the RSS does not represent Hinduism and was a 'misuse' of religion for politics.

Digvijaya Singh accuses Yogi Adityanath of 'divisive' politics

Speaking to reporters, Digvijaya Singh also hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday and alleged that the CM's speeches were riddled with divisive references like 'Hindu-Muslim' and 'Shamshan-Kabristan' and claimed that a 'false narrative' was being spread for political gains.

''You (media) people must be listening to the speeches delivered by Yogi Adityanath. Have you heard phrases other than Hindu-Muslim, Hindustan-Pakistan or shamshan-kabristan (cremation ground and graveyards) in them?” Singh alleged that a false narrative is being created to spread the message that the Hindu religion is under threat saying, ''This is done so that the fascist ideology can be taken forward and money can be earned through political posts."

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly elections 2022 in a press conference in New Delhi. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra has declared that the polls for the 403-member legislative assembly will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

(With agency inputs)