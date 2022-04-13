Digvijaya Singh Defends Fake Tweet On Khargone; Says BJP Campaigning To Disrupt Peace

After a case was registered against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for his fake tweet on the Khargone violence in Madhya Pradesh, Singh, on Wednesday, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a campaign against peace in the country. He added that the party is spreading propaganda against him.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday morning, Digvijaya Singh said that he is spreading harmony and peace. He blamed BJP for the communal instability and said, "They (BJP) have launched a campaign against peace in the country." When asked about the case registered against him for sharing the fake image, he said that he deleted the post.

"Yes, the tweet was not from Khargone. So what? So what if the tweet was fake? I deleted it then," Digvijay Singh said.

He added that he cannot be disturbed by the cases filed against him. "BJP has registered a case against me. I don't care if 1 lakh cases are registered against me, I am spreading peace and harmony," Digvijaya Singh told reporters.

Digvijaya Singh booked for controversial tweet

In the tweet in question, Singh embedded a photo that he claimed was taken during the communal violence in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on Ram Navami. In the photo shared by the Congress leader, some youths were seen climbing up a mosque and planting saffron flags there. It turned out to be an old image from Bihar, that resurfaced during the violence in MP on Sunday.

Tweeting the photo, the Congress leader wrote, "Is it appropriate to hoist saffron flag on a mosque? Did the Khargone administration allow this procession to carry weapons? Will bulldozers run at the homes of all those who throw stones, irrespective of religion?" (Translated from Hindi).

The Congress leader later deleted the tweet, after MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan fact-checked the post, and called it "a conspiracy to spread religious frenzy in the state."

Conspiracy to tarnish Madhya Pradesh's image: Complainant

Republic Media Network got in touch with the complainant, identified as Gaurav. "I saw the tweet, which Digvijaya Singh uploaded earlier in the day. It was his conspiracy to malign the image of Madhya Pradesh. He had accused our Chief Minister of bias, which was baseless. The Madhya Pradesh CM has also tweeted and given an answer to his accusation," Gaurav told Republic.

The complainant added, "This was an attempt to create division in the state as well as the country. When he was exposed, he deleted the tweet. But, by deleting the tweet, can he delete the words?? That is why I made up my mind that I will lodge a complaint against him, and I did today."

Khargone Ram Navami violence

Violence broke out in Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh as miscreants pelted stones during a Ram Navami procession on Sunday. Clashes took place in the city, leading to injuries and public damage, forcing the implementation of Section 144 of CrPC in the entire city.

Reacting to the event, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the clashes were unfortunate and added that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.