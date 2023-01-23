Digvijaya Singh Defiant Despite Backlash; Raises New Questions On 2019 Pulwama Attack

Despite facing a serious backlash for questioning the Indian Army on surgical strikes against Pakistani terrorists, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh remains defiant.

In a new video put out by the former Madhya Pradesh CM, he questioned how did the Pulwama attack transpired and raised doubts over Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif 'praising' each other.

"40 of our jawans lost their lives in Pulwama. To this day, the government has been unable to answer that where did three quintals of RDX came from? Besides this, the government has not been able to answer that Devendra Singh, Deputy SP, who was caught by the terrorists, why was he released?," Digvijaya Singh questioned.

The Pulwama attack was carried out in February 2019 using an explosive-laden vehicle which rammed into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy and 40 personnel were martyred. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) later claimed responsibility for the attack which was carried out by a terrorist named Adil Ahmed Dar.

"I want to ask the Prime Minister, what is his relation with Pakistan's Prime Minister. Both are being praised by each other. At least these questions should be answered," he further said.

Earlier, while addressing a rally in J&K, Digvijaya Singh stoked a fresh controversy when he demanded proof for the air strikes carried out on JeM hideouts in Pakistan's Balakot just a few days after the Pulwama suicide attack. He even asked how the suicide attacker was able to carry out the attack when suspicious vehicles were being thoroughly checked. "They talk about surgical strike saying we killed so many people. But they gave no evidence, no proof. They are ruling by speaking lies," he had said.

BJP hits back at Congress

Hitting back at Congress, BJP National spokesperson RP Singh said that Digvijaya Singh must be dumped in Pakistan on the next surgical strike to show him the proof of the Army's authenticity. "Indians have great respect for the Army and if they are insulting the Army then it means they are insulting the faith of the Indians," RP Singh said while speaking to Republic TV. In a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Gaurav Bhatia also said that Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh's hate for PM Modi has made them blind and it their patriotism has died out as a result.