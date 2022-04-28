Digvijaya Singh Demands Action Against MP CM Chouhan; Says 'BJP Incited Khargone Violence'

Facing backlash for his 'stone-pelters' remark, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Thursday hit back at the BJP, demanding action against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Claiming that the saffron party was registering 'false cases' against Congress workers, Digvijaya Singh accused the BJP of inciting the violence in Khargone.

"Narottam Mishra is the special spokesperson of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. I tweeted on Muzaffarpur some days ago. BJP created drama over that tweet. We have also registered an FIR against Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his fabricated posts. Why is the action not being taken against him?" asked Digvijaya Singh.

He added, "BJP is registering false cases against Congress workers. It incited violence in Khargone and is creating a communal divide in the country. Hanuman processions could have happened in a peaceful manner."

Digvijaya Singh's 'stone-pelters hired' shocker

Digvijaya Singh's remarks come after he stoked a fresh controversy on Tuesday after claiming that the BJP was 'hiring poor Muslims to pelt stones'. Addressing a public gathering, Singh accused the saffron party of distracting people by creating a wedge between the different communities in the country. "I don't have the facts, that's why I am just alleging, but I will investigate these complaints," Singh was heard saying.

The BJP came down heavily on Singh's remark with National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accusing the Congress leader of being a ‘friend’ of rioters. “Digvijaya is a friend, philosopher, and guide of rioters. He has no facts but says BJP funds Muslims to pelt stones,” he stated.

“Earlier, Digvijaya had also said that Hindus are terrorists. He even propagated fake news in MP. He questioned Mohan Chand Sharma (a police officer who was killed during the 2008 Batla House encounter) too,” Poonawalla added while dismissing the claims made by the Congress leader.

Khargone violence

Stones were pelted at a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone on April 10, leading to communal clashes where several homes, shops, and vehicles were torched. So far, the police have arrested 64 FIRs in connection with the violence and arrested 175 persons. Moreover, the Madhya Pradesh government has formed a two-members claims tribunal to assess and recover damages from the perpetrators of the violence.