Digvijaya Singh Unwilling To Feature In 'Bharat Jodo' Posters; Wants Sonia, Rahul Instead

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday, November 1, expressed his unwillingness to be featured in publicity material like billboards, and posters of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state. The ex-General Secretary of the Congress party said that he wants photos of former party Presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi along with the incumbent holder of the post, Mallikarjun Kharge to be used instead.

Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter MP by November end

The pan-India padayatra will enter Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra through the Burhanpur district on November 25. The march of Congress workers, civil society members, and supporters will last 16 days, passing through Khandwa, Khargone, Indore, Ujjain, and Agar-Malwa. The Madhya Pradesh leg of the yatra will cover a distance of 382 km in 16 days.

According to Congress MLA P C Sharma, who is in-charge of the march’s MP leg, the participants will cover a distance of nearly 25 km per day and 4-5 km. In the last, Rahul Gandhi will walk intermittently interacting with people gathered along the route. During the march in MP, Rahul Gandhi will also offer prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country.

'What is the rationale behina the Bharat Jodo Yatra?' Asks MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Meanwhile, while participating in the BJP’s backward classes rally in Kalaburagi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan questioned the rationale behind organising the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The BJP leader claimed that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress ‘divided’ the country.