In a shocking remark, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday has backed the statements of anti-India 'toolkit contributor' Pieter Friedrich. Sharing Friedrich's tweet, Digvijaya Singh attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Friedrich had tweeted that he sees PM Modi as 'Hitler of the East'. Moreover, he also went on to say that PM Modi is the 'Fuhrer of India'. Singh shared the propagandist's tweet and stated that though PM Modi visted the Vatican and met Pope Francis, his 'foot soldiers' are spewing "venom against Christians and Muslims".

Modi made a big show of his visit to Vatican and meeting The Most Reverend Pope but Modi’s foot soldiers are spitting Venom against Christians and Muslims. #ModiDisasterForIndia #ArrestHaridwarGenocideMongers #HaridwarGenocidalSummit #Christians https://t.co/Z0SfXhwTL5 — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) December 28, 2021

Pieter Friedrich and toolkit conspiracy

Earlier in February this year, during the Republic Day conspiracy probe, the Delhi Police had unearthed the role of pro-Pakistan and Khalistan sympathiser Pieter Friedrich in its investigation. Friedrich was named as one of the key conspirators of the 'toolkit', which was first shared by Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Moreover, it was also revealed that he was the one who suggested hashtags and whom to tag as a part of the social media outrage as penned down by the 'toolkit' over the now repealed Farm Laws.

In addition, he was also under the lens of the security agencies after he was found to have links with ISI operative Bhajan Singh Bhinder. He is also said to have links with ISI masterminds of the 1990 terror plot and is said to be behind plotting the vandalism of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in California.

However, when he was named by the Delhi Police, Friedrich cried foul and claimed that he was "targeted" by the police since he had emerged as one of North America’s most relentless voices against the rising fascism of the Modi regime, and particularly the RSS, going so far as to work to have the RSS declared as a terrorist organisation.