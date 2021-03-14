Last Updated:

Digvijaya Singh Fires 'Godse' Attack Over India Sending COVID-19 Vaccines To Pakistan

After it was announced that India would send 45 million doses of Covid vaccine to Pakistan, former MP CM Digvijaya Singh took a jibe at PM Modi-led govt.

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
COVID-19 vaccine

After it was announced that India will supply made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan through the Covax facility, which is the global alliance for supplying vaccines around the world, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Stating that Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated because he supported the decision to give Rs 55 crore to Pakistan, Digvijaya Singh questioned PM Modi's decision to give Covid vaccine worth Rs 1125 crore to Pakistan for free. The authenticity of Digvijaya Singh's numbers is suspect.

Pakistan to get 45 million doses of made-in-India vaccine

Pakistan is likely to receive 45 million Indian manufactured doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in March, as per reports. While briefing the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), National Health Service (NHS) Secretary Amir Ashraf Khawaja said that the doses would be received under an agreement with Vaccine alliance Gavi, said reports. Out of the total, 16 million would be received by June this year. Pakistan will get free doses of India-made Oxford-AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, which would give cover to 20 per cent of the population of the country. 

According to Pakistani media outlet The Nation, the secretary of health said that it was expected that the coronavirus vaccine would arrive from Gavi in the first week of March, however, the delivery had been a little delayed. The Pakistani official added that now, the vaccine doses are expected to arrive within the next few weeks. It is worth noting that back in September, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi) had signed an agreement with Pakistan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. The roundabout means allows Pakistan to receive the vaccine without having to face the ignominy of having to thank India.

First Published:
