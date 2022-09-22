Digvijaya Singh For Congress President? Likely To Join Gehlot And Tharoor In Poll Fray

After Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh gave a massive build-up to the Congress presidential election on Wednesday by revealing that Rahul Gandhi won't contest for the position, it is being speculated that party leader Digvijaya Singh might compete for the party's top post. According to news agency ANI, Digvijaya Singh will reach Delhi on Thursday to meet the incumbent President Sonia Gandhi.

The reports of Digvijaya Singh contesting the Congress Presidential elections come amid the guesswork that Gandhi family loyalist and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and G23 leader Shashi Tharoor might fight the election too.

Meanwhile, party state units in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand, Haryana and J&K passed resolutions backing Congress scion Rahul Gandhi for the party's top post. Senior Congress leaders, including Salman Khurshid and Mallikarjun Kharge, have also publicly expressed a desire for Wayanad MP to return as the Congress president again.

Jairam Ramesh's massive revelation

Rahul Gandhi's close aide Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday while addressing a presser in Kerala amid the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' made it clear that the Wayanad MP won't contest the Congress president's post.

"Anybody is welcome and free to contest the election. Any Congressman or Congresswoman who gets the 10 PCC delegates can file the nomination. Nobody requires the permission of the Congress president. Nobody requires the permission of Rahul Gandhi to file nomination papers. Election, if required, will be held on the 17th. It is a fair and transparent election," the senior Congress leader said.

Clearing the air on Rahul Gandhi standing for the post of party president, he added, "If Rahul Gandhi goes to Delhi on October 23, it will be to see his mother. It will not be to file his nomination papers. He will come back on the 23rd itself. Nominations cannot be filed via zoom. The nomination has to be filed in Delhi face-to-face. There is no plan for him to go to Delhi between the 24th and 1st."

Gehlot & Tharoor also in the race

Amid speculations of Digvijaya Singh joining the race for Congress president, party veteran and the loyal soldier of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi Ashok Gehlot is being termed as a frontrunner for the top post. However, he has so far denied the speculations and no official word has been given about him contesting the polls.

Apart from this, G23 leader Shashi Tharoor has also hinted at filing his candidature for the position of Congress president. The news of Tharoor contesting gained traction after he called on Congress president Sonia Gandhi.