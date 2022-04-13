Digvijaya Singh Hits Back Post FIR; Files Complaint Against MP CM Over 'forged' Video

Turning the tables on BJP after being booked for sharing a fake photo on social media, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh filed a complaint against MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He accused Chouhan of posting a "forged video" of Rahul Gandhi's Mandsaur rally on May 16, 2019, which gave the impression that the former Congress president had referred to Bhupesh Baghel as the MP CM.

Taunting Gandhi, Chouhan had written, "At least in the speech, you changed the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for not waiving off farmers' loans on time! Only a great person like you can do such big things in an instant".

However, Congress immediately rebutted the BJP leader's claim by putting out the correct clip of the speech. In a letter addressed to the Bhopal Police Commissioner on Tuesday, Singh demanded an FIR be filed against Chouhan under relevant sections of IPC and the IT Act for indulging in a "criminal conspiracy". Moreover, he argued that the law of the land should be applied equally to every person in the state.

In the letter, Digvijaya Singh wrote, "Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan posted a forged video of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on social media on May 16, 2019. This is a criminal act by Chouhan. I am sending the video posted on the social networking site Twitter along with this letter. Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is a senior leader and someone who has been the CM 4 times has indulged in a criminal conspiracy by tampering with the speech given by the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Mandsaur and making a fabricated video of a senior Chhattisgarh leader."

"In the state, the law is equal for everyone whether it is a common man of the state or a politician sitting in the CM's chair. More complaints have been registered in different police stations pertaining to tampering with the original video and posting it on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter. Via this letter, I request you to give directions to book Shivraj Singh Chouhan under sections of the IT Act and IPC for posting a fabricated video and false comment on social media," the Congress MP added.

Digvijaya Singh stokes row

Earlier on Tuesday, Digvijaya Singh came under fire after he shared a photo where some youths were seen climbing a mosque and planting saffron flags there. However, it turned out that it was an old image from Bihar that resurfaced during the Ram Navami violence in MP.

While the Congress Rajya Sabha MP deleted it, he was booked under Sections 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion), 465 (forgery) and 505 of the IPC.