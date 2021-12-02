Digvijaya Singh Hits Out At Bengal CM Over 'no UPA' Remark, Reminds 'fight Is Against BJP'

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has now responded to Mamata Banerjee's remark on forging a new UPA alliance without the grand old party. This statement comes amid a series of Congress leaders hitting back at the TMC supremo's non-inclusive approach. Mamata Banerjee had said that there is no UPA anymore.

Digvijaya Singh in his statement to ANI said: “Our fight is against the ruling party (BJP). Those who want to join us,should come with us& those who don't want to join us are free to do so...can any political alliance formed against BJP be without participation of Congress?”

Congress: Digvijaya Singh responds to Mamata Banerjee's UPA remark

Following West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comment that "there is no UPA now," senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal responded on Thursday that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) would be a "body with no soul" without Congress. The former union minister reacted angrily to Banerjee's remarks against the grand old party and urged for opposition unity. Following her meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday in Mumbai, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo made the statement.

'What is UPA, there is no UPA anymore': Mamata Banerjee

Following their meeting on Wednesday, the TMC chairman briefed the media with Sharad Pawar. Banerjee has called for a strong alternative and opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is now in power (BJP). She claims that no single political party can defeat the BJP on its own, and has urged the "parties that can fight" to band together. Mamata Banerjee made a dig at the Congress party, remarking that "nothing can be done for those parties who can't fight." Banerjee was questioned if the UPA under Sharad Pawar would be a viable alternative. 'What is UPA, there is no UPA anymore,' she said in response.

Apart from Congress Leader Kapil Sibal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury criticized Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, alleging that she is trying to destabilise the party. NCP head Sharad Pawar, according to Chowdhury, is being dragged into the case. Furthermore, the Congress leader stated that this was a "conspiracy of Mamata Banerjee to defame Sharad Pawar". He also stated that Banerjee is advantageous to the BJP.

UPA



Without the Congress , UPA will be a body without a soul



Time to show opposition unity — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) December 2, 2021

"BJP lost ground but Mamata Banerjee supplied oxygen": Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

"Mamata Banerjee is helping BJP by opposing Congress. Looks like they had an agreement that 'Delhi yours, Kolkata ours' otherwise she wouldn't have spoken useless things about Congress," Chowdhury had said

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: ANI Twitter / PTI)