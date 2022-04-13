Former Madhya Pradesh CM and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday attempted to defend his fake tweet on the Khargone violence, asking whether it was a 'crime' to raise questions in India. While admitting that the visual in his tweet was not from Khargone but Bihar, the Congress leader asserted that he had immediately deleted his posts after finding out.

"I found many videos and pictures regarding the Khargone riots. My acquaintance had also shared this picture along with several pictures and videos. In my tweet, I questioned the propriety of raising a flag with arms at any religious place on this ground. After that, on the complaint of the BJP, cases were registered against me under various sections. However, as soon as I came to know about this picture that it is from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, I immediately deleted my tweet," he said.

Firing 4 questions, he asked, "1- Is it a crime to ask questions in this country now? 2- As the leader of the opposition, can we not question such an atmosphere being created against a section of the people of our country/state? 3- Is it justified to bulldoze attacks on your opponents without notice and without investigation? 4- Is democracy now based on a one-sided political idea?"

Digvijaya Singh tweets fake video on Khargone violence

Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday was busted sharing fake news on the communal violence that took place in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on Ram Navami. Taking to social media, the Congress leader claimed that saffron flags were hoisted on a mosque by a Ram Navami procession.

Tweeting the photo, the Congres leader wrote, "Is it appropriate to hoist saffron flag on a mosque? Did the Khargone administration allow this procession to carry weapons? Will bulldozers run at the homes of all those who throw stones, irrespective of religion?" (Translated from Hindi)

His tweet came at a time when stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession in Khargone, triggering incidents of arson, wherein vehicles were set on fire. The incident prompted authorities to clamp curfew in three affected areas and impose section 144 in the entire city. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse miscreants.

Singh has been booked under Sections 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion), 465 (forgery) and 505 (punishment on the statement which creates or promotes enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).