Digvijaya Singh Joins Race To Become Congress President, Collects Nomination Form

Amid the high-octane drama over the candidature of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the post of Congress president, veteran Congress leader, and Gandhi family loyalist Digvijaya Singh on Thursday confirmed that he will be contesting the elections scheduled for October 17. The former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh also collected his nomination papers from the AICC headquarters and has said that he will file his nomination on Friday.

"I have come here to collect the nomination form and will possibly file it tomorrow," Digvijaya Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. When asked whether his entry will make the contest tri-cornered, the Congress leader asked to wait till the date of withdrawal, October 8.

#WATCH | Congress leader Digvijaya Singh joins the race for party presidential polls, says, "I have come here to collect my nomination form and will likely file it tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/vdVho0P4LX — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

Earlier on September 22, Singh gave a massive build-up to the Congress presidential election suggesting that he might compete for the party's top post. However, the Congress leader later denied the reports and said that he is not interested in becoming the party chief. Meanwhile, Gandhi family loyalist and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and G23 leader Shashi Tharoor are also speculated to fight the election.

Gehlot & Tharoor also in the race

Apart from Digvijaya Singh, G23 leader Shashi Tharoor has also hinted at filing his candidature for the position of Congress president. Tharoor is speculated to file his nomination papers on Friday. The news of the senior G23 leader contesting the Congress presidential poll gained traction after he called on Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

While Gehlot earlier this month confirmed his candidature for the top party post, his candidature is now uncertain after a show of strength by Rajasthan Congress MLAs against the party high command's call for Gehlot's resignation. The chances of Ashok Gehlot becoming the party chief receded after Sonia Gandhi reportedly became upset over the ongoing rebellion in Rajasthan.

Rahul Gandhi opts out

The Congress presidential election is being speculated to become a tri-cornered contest after Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh revealed that Rahul Gandhi won't contest for the position of Congress president. While addressing a presser in Kerala amid the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Jairam Ramesh made it clear that the Wayanad MP won't contest the Congress president's post.

"Anybody is welcome and free to contest the election. Any Congressman or Congresswoman who gets the 10 PCC delegates can file the nomination. Nobody requires the permission of the Congress president. Nobody requires the permission of Rahul Gandhi to file nomination papers. Election, if required, will be held on 17. It is a fair and transparent election," Jairam Ramesh said.