Digvijaya Singh Now Says His Clubhouse Chat Was Doctored & Leaked; Complains Against App

On Monday, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh lodged a complaint with Madhya Pradesh cyber police in connection with the alleged leak of a Clubhouse app chat in which he is purportedly heard talking about a "relook" at the revocation of Article 370 and stripping of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. Singh's complaint demanded action against a Twitter handle @LeaksClubHouse under IPC and IT Act sections alleging that it was created on June 12 this year and shared his "doctored and edited" chat on the same day to ruin his image.

'A bid to tarnish my image': Digvijaya Singh

While addressing to media, Singh told that he has filed a complaint with the cyber cell of Madhya Pradesh police under the Information Technology Act "against those who edited, doctored, shared and distorted my statement made during a Clubhouse session in a bid to tarnish my image". Singh further said a FIR should also be filed against those who shared and re-tweeted the post, adding that he was sending legal notices to Clubhouse app for allegedly leaking this edited chat, while a notice to Twitter has already been sent.

"I've filed a complaint. My statement has been distorted & misinterpreted. Have requested police to act just like it was done in a UP case (likely reference to Ghaziabad). The edited version of my chat has been leaked by the people of Clubhouse. I'll give them notice & have given one to Twitter," said Digvijaya Singh.

State Cyber Cell Superintendent of Police Gurkaran Singh said that the Congress leader had filed a complaint under IT Act but no case has been registered as yet in this connection.

"We will take further action after investigation. The police will seek information from social media platforms in this matter," the SP said.

Meanwhile, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra claimed that Singh had filed this complaint with cyber police just to "make headlines".

Digvijaya Singh's Clubhouse chat

Earlier this month, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya shared a clip of an alleged Clubhouse chat of the Congress party, where senior leader and Madhya Pradesh MP Digvijaya Singh can be heard hinting at a possible return of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir when his party returns to power. In the 1-minute clip shared by Malviya, Digvijaya Singh allegedly tells a Pakistani journalist that the decision to revoke Article 370 was an 'extremely sad decision,' and that when the Congress comes to power, they will 'certainly have to relook on this issue.'

Singh later clarified his comments and also slammed his critics calling them a "bunch of illiterate people" who cannot even differentiate between "shall and consider", one indicates intent and the other possibility. Singh said, "A bunch of illiterate people probably do not understand the difference between 'shall' and ‘consider'". It's important to note here that he'd not complained about the audio being doctored at that point.

Contradicting him, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that the Congress party has clearly stated its position on Jammu & Kashmir in its CWC resolution dated August 6, 2019. He said that this is the only official stand of the party and urged all the senior leaders to refer to the same. He further alleged that BJP's motive to create controversy was to divert the attention away from the government’s poor handling of the pandemic and the havoc it had wreaked. This is, however, not a controversy the party was keen on.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has backed Singh's remark and stated, "I'm very grateful to Digvijaya Singh Ji. He has realized sentiments of people as other parties who have also spoken about it. I welcome it heartily & hope govt will look into it again".

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: Twitter-@ANI)