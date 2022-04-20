Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took a swipe at the BJP and the AAP on Wednesday as the two parties traded barbs over Jahangirpuri violence accused Ansar. Both the BJP and the AAP have alleged that the accused belongs to the other party.

Taking a dig at their heated exchange, Digvijaya Singh said, "Both friendly parties should sit down together and decide whether Ansar, who was caught in the Delhi riots, belongs to the BJP or the AAP. Attempts to establish peace and tranquility in the poor localities of Delhi can wait."

BJP-AAP pass the blame

After the Delhi Police exposed the role of prime accused Ansar in court in the Jahangirpuri violence case, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that Ansar is a BJP leader, showing a picture of the riot-accused wearing a saffron cap.

AAP leader Atishi also made the same allegation by tweeting purported photos of Ansar at a BJP rally.

“The main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots - Ansar - is a BJP leader. He played a major role in getting BJP's candidate Sangeeta Bajaj to contest and plays an active role in BJP. It is clear that the BJP got the riots done. BJP should apologise to Delhiites. BJP is a party of goons,” Atishi tweeted.

BJP’s National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla decried AAP’s allegations and claimed that the pictures produced by AAP are old and the accused was spotted campaigning for a person who is no longer a BJP member and had defected to Aam Aadmi Party.

“AAP is trying to circulate pictures of Sangeeta who is no longer a part of BJP. Sangeeta Bajaj has joined AAP in the presence of Sanjay Singh. Ansar wore a cap of AAP. Ansar is a member and part of AAP. Tahir Hussain was also seen sharing a frame with Arvind Kejriwal,” Poonawalla claimed.

The role of Ansar in the April 16 Jahangirpuri violence was exposed by the Delhi Police in the court on Tuesday.

An initial probe had revealed that a Hanuman Jayanti procession was moving peacefully in Jahangirpuri until it crossed the Jama Masjid wherein a person named Ansar, along with his four accomplices, got into an argument with the members of Shobha Yatra and obstructed its movement.

At least 8 police personnel and one civilian were injured in the stone-pelting and clashes that ensued in the national capital.