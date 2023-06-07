Digvijaya Singh Questions PM Modi's Silence On Wrestlers' Issue

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the agitation by wrestlers against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faces charges of sexual harassment.

The Congress's Rajya Sabha member also hit out at the central government and said it should be ashamed as the country's image on the international stage suffered a big blow due to the entire episode.

"Why is the prime minister, who gives statements on Twitter even on small matters, silent on the wrestlers' agitation?" Singh asked.

It cannot be imagined how much India's image has been tarnished globally due to the issue raised by the women wrestlers' and their agitation, he said.

The government should be ashamed of this, he said.

Singh made the statements when top wrestlers, led by Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia, were holding a meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in the national capital. After the meeting concluded, Thakur described it as positive. Punia said they have suspended their protest till June 15, but the movement was not over yet.

The wrestlers were agitating against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and demanded his arrest. Some women wrestlers have accused him of sexually harassing them, the charges he has denied.