Digvijaya Singh Raises EVM Doubt Again; Urges Forces Opposing 'RSS Ideology' To Unite

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday once again criticized the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections and urged those who are opposed to the "RSS Ideology" to come together. Retweeting a journalists' post regarding "the German Ministry of Propaganda" during Hitler's regime, Digvijaya called RSS "a fascist organisation" and Prime Minister Modi "their poster boy."

'We must take it up with ECI'

The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that they don't believe in Democracy and the Indian Constitution. "All those who believe in Democracy and Indian Constitution have to come together to fight these Fascist Forces," he said. "We can’t succeed till we have elections through compromised EVMs.' Further continuing the attack on BJP, he noted that all those who are opposed to the RSS Ideology will have to come together to ensure that there is no chance of manipulating the EVMs and urged opposition to unite take up the issue to ECI, the Congress leader said in another tweet.

We can’t succeed till we have elections through compromised EVMs. All those who are opposed to the RSS Ideology have to come together to ensure that there is no chance of manipulating the EVMs. We must take it up with ECI. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 5, 2021

Rahul Gandhi demonises RSS-run schools

Earlier, this week, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had alleged that RSS is doing something "fundamentally different" and filling up the institutions of the country with its people. "So, even if we defeat the BJP in the election, we are not going to get rid of their people in the institutional structure," he said.

In a conversation with Kaushik Basu, a professor at Cornell University in the US and India's former Chief Economic Advisor, Rahul also alleged that the RSS is attacking the higher education institutions in the country through their schools and likened them to "madrasas used by radical Islamists in Pakistan."

Rahul Gandhi recalled a conversation with former Congress CM of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath before his government was overthrown. Nath told him that senior bureaucrats in his government would not listen to him as they were RSS people and would not do something that they were asked to do. "So, it is fundamentally different what is going on," he said.

READ | WHO team may scrap interim report on Covid origins; scientists demand 'unrestricted probe'

READ | Indian-Americans taking over US, says Biden as they keep getting key positions

Will work towards abolishing EVMs: Akhilesh

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that his party will win the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by a huge majority and then 'Samajwadi people' will work towards abolishing the electronic voting system.

"On EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines), I still say that no one trusts them. Recently in the USA, the polls were conducted on ballot papers, and counting took several days. People trust only ballot papers, but this fight cannot be fought right now," the SP chief said in Jhansi when asked about his views on EVMs.

"We are preparing for the assembly polls through training camps. At least if all SP workers cast their votes, BJP will be defeated. And when SP government is formed, 'samajwadis' will be the first to discard EVMs," he said, addressing a press conference. Yadav, however, did not elaborate on how he will convince the Election Commission to do away with the system.

READ | Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi to contest upcoming Assembly elections in Assam: Sources

READ | TMC to put up Mamata Banerjee's posters across Kolkata to counter PM Modi's March 7 rally

(With PTI inputs)