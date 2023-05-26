Digvijaya Singh Says There Is Still Time, PM Should Get President To Inaugurate Parliament

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could still undo his "blunder" and invite President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament building.

Several opposition parties including the Congress have announced that they would boycott the inauguration of the new building by Modi on Sunday, contending that it is the President who should do the honours.

“We are not opposed to Central Vista. For the first time, a tribal woman has become President of the country. By not inviting her to the ceremony, the post of President has been insulted," Singh told reporters here.

Modi's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building himself was a Himalayan blunder and disregarded Article 79 of the Constitution, the Rajya Sabha member said.

The article states that Parliament shall consist of the President and two Houses (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha).

“There is still time. The program should be altered immediately so that the President opens the new Parliament building on May 28,” Singh said.