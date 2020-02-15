Digvijaya Singh Wades Into Kamal Nath-Jyotiraditya Scindia Row After Dramatic MP Cong Meet

Reacting to the escalating rift in the Madhya Pradesh Congress, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said that the government led by Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh has fulfilled many promises in its tenure so far. He also asserted that former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia is not 'against anybody' and the party is standing together under Kamal Nath's leadership.

Speaking to the media, Singh, himself a former Madhya Pradesh CM, said, "The promise letter is for five years. We have fulfilled many promises and fulfillment of other promises is underway. Scindia Ji is not against anybody, Congress party is together under the leadership of Kamal Nath Ji."

READ | Amid Scindia-Kamal Nath Spat, BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan Enters Fray To Slam MP CM

Kamal Nath- Scindia feud

Escalating the rift in Madhya Pradesh Congress, CM Kamal Nath on Saturday, said that former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia was 'free to hit the streets'. This comment comes after the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee held a meeting on Saturday at Nath's Delhi residence. While Scindia allegedly walked out halfway, he later blandly claimed that the meeting had been productive and that the work would be taken forward productively, betraying the embers of the long-running feud with Kamal Nath were far from extinguished.

READ | 'It Was A Productive Meeting' Says Scindia After Walking Out On Kamal Nath Amid Their Spat

Scindia promises to hit streets against MP govt

Earlier on Thursday, Scindia assured to regularise guest teachers in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, stating that he will be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto were not fulfilled. He added that he would also hit the streets with the teachers if their demands were not met. He further said that he has requested the state government to work on eradication of malnutrition in 5 years – the state tops the list for malnourishment under the age of six in India and around 60% are malnourished, as per international non-profit Save The Children.

Hitting back at Scindia, MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, "A manifesto is for 5 years right? Not for 5 months where the promises will be fulfilled just like that." Refusing to back down from his 'sword and shield' comment, Scindia, on Friday, stated that it was impossible for him to not stand by his word. He added that if the party had made such promises, then it must fulfill it, if not there was no option than to take to the streets.

READ | Fast & Furious Escalation In MP Congress Spat; Scindia Walks Out Of Kamal Nath's Meeting

READ | 'Let Him Hit The Street': Kamal Nath Dares Jyotiraditya Scindia To Walk Talk After Walkout