Miffed at AAP for choosing to put up pictures of Dr Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh instead of Mahatma Gandhi, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Monday, accused AAP of insulting the Father of the nation. Taking to Twitter, Singh claimed that AAP had shown which ideology it follows by discarding 'Bapu'. He added that his allegations against AAP were coming true one by one.

Congress: 'AAP has shown its true colours'

AAP पार्टी की सरकार ने महात्मा गाँधी का चित्र ना लगा कर उनकी विचारधारा का संकेत दिया है।

जो मैं पहले से इनके बारे में कहता था उसकी परतें खुल रहीं हैं।



AAP's newly-elected Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh had instructed government officials to not put up his own photo, rather put up photos of freedom heroes - Dr. Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. AAP has been displaying its admiration for the two leaders throughout its Punjab poll campaign. For Mann's swearing-in ceremony, AAP requested all its invitees to wear Basanti (yellow) coloured attires on the day - men to adorn Basanti turbans and women to wear a Basanti dupatta - a tribute to Bhagat Singh.

Since taking charge, Bhagwant Mann has issued many important orders. He okayed the hiring for 25,000 govt jobs, waived off farm loans worth Rs 101 crore, launched an anti-corruption helpline and revoked security of 122 politicians in Punjab. Mann has also inducted 9 MLAs in his cabinet - 2 politicians, 2 doctors, 1 Excise officer, 1 social worker, 1 engineer and 2 farmers.

In his address to the Punjab cabinet, Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal urged the newly elected legislators to function as a team under Mann. Advising them to hit the streets and connect with the people, Kejriwal told his ministers to perform or face consequences. Kejriwal also poked fun at BJP for not yet choosing a CM in the four states it has won.

"BJP which has won in 4 states is not able to form govt till now due to fighting within the party. You all have to work together under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann. You have done good work within 3 days of forming the govt as the whole is talking about the compensation for crops damaged released," said Kejriwal

Punjab polls

AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab winning 92 seats, while Congress was reduced to mere 18 seats. Its top leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Channi have lost to AAP candidates while only 4 cabinet ministers - Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Tript Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa and Rana Gurjeet Singh have retained their seats. Ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Akali Dal veterans - Sukhbir Singh Badal, Parkash Badal and Bikram Majitjhia lost to AAP workers.