Digvijaya Singh Slams Centre On Diluted Covid Rules At Maha Kumbh; Contrasts With Cricket

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took a jibe at the Central government over allowing lakhs of people to gather in Uttarakhand's Haridwar for Kumbh Mela as the country is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. He tweeted in Hindi, "While there is a ban on cricket fans to go to the stadium to enjoy a match, lakhs of devotees are being allowed to congregate in Uttarakhand's Kumbh. Thanks!

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday, in the last 24 hours, as many as 24,492 new COVID-19 cases and 131 deaths were reported in India taking the total number of active cases in the country to 2,23,432.

'Negative Covid report not needed for Kumbh'- Uttarakhand CM

On Monday, Uttrakhand's new Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat had said that a COVID-19 report would not be necessary to participate in the upcoming 'Shahi Snan' (holy bath) during the Kumbh Mela.

"I had asked not to stop people from coming here but they must follow COVID guidelines. Devotees were afraid that they will not be allowed to enter if their COVID report will not negative on which I confirmed, the report is not needed," said Rawat.

CM Rawat said that the Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has increased the bus services.

"Around 32-33 lakh devotees people participated in first 'shahi snan' and they left for their home peacefully. However, the upcoming three 'snans' will be challenging. We have increased bus services four times to help people reach Kumbh Mela easily from the border," CM added.

"No Spectators allowed": GCA

Digvijaya Singh's tweet referred to the late-night press statement released by the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), in which it announced that in the wake of a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad, the remaining T20 International matches between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be organised behind closed doors. On the other hand, the Uttarakhand government has said that the COVID-19 report would not be necessary for attending the Kumbh, raising questions.

Due to rise in the number of Corona cases, GCA has decided to conduct the remaining 3 T20's behind closed doors. Whoever has already purchased the tickets for the respective three T20's would be refunded positively once the formal decisions are taken — Gujarat Cricket Association (Official) (@GCAMotera) March 15, 2021

Maha Kumbh Mela 2021

The Maha Kumbh Mela that is organised once every twelve years, and goes on for over 100 days, will be hosted for 30 days this year. The Uttarakhand government has taken this decision considering the ongoing situation of the Coronavirus pandemic, where cases are still piling up across India and the world even as vaccinations have begun.

