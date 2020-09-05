Digvijaya Singh Slams MP Govt Over Shortage Of Teachers, Says 10 Lakh Posts Vacant

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday slammed the Madhya Pradesh government for disrespecting its teachers and poor management of the education system. On the occasion of Teachers' Day Singh lamented that over 10 lakh posts for teachers are vacant in government schools and the appointments for the same are closed. He further alleged that temporary teachers are not getting salary and the government wants to close 13 thousand schools in the state.

"Congratulations to all the teachers of the country on Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Jayanti. Today more than 10 lakh posts are vacant in government schools. Appointments are closed. Temporary teachers are not getting salary. The government wants to close 13 thousand schools in MP. This government respects teachers so much!", Digvijaya Singh wrote in a tweet which was roughly translated from Hindi.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader further lambasted the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government for not recruiting teachers in government rural schools that have more number of students. He said that in city schools there are fewer students but more teachers. The Congress leader also maintained that the number of students in English medium private schools that are receiving fees in villages is increasing and the numbers are decreasing in government Hindi medium schools.

In another tweet, he said that the government should think about the poor section of the society who also wish to send their children to English medium schools.

Singh seeks govt jobs for youths

Last month, the former chief minister Digvijaya Singh asked the state government to give first preference to youths who completed their schooling from Madhya Pradesh. He made the demand on the day when Youth Congress launched the nationwide drive ‘Rojgar Do’. While addressing a delegation of Youth Congress the congress leader said the State government should first provide jobs to youths who have cleared their class 10th and 12th from schools in Madhya Pradesh. A delegation of Youth Congress paid a visit to Singh at his residence rising the issue of unemployment in the state and urged him to take up the issue forcefully before the state as well as Central governments.

