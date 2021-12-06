Digvijaya Singh Targets Scindia Saying 'History Never Forgives Traitors'; Union Min Rebuts

Reigniting the old Congress tussle, party veteran Digvijaya Singh on Saturday, claimed that had 'Maharaj' Scindia not jumped ship to BJP, the Kamal Nath government would have remained. Addressing reporters in Bhopal, he deemed Scindia to be a traitor and said that future generations will not forgive him. He further claimed that had 'Scindia family supported the Hindus, Ahmed Shah would have lost Battle of Panipat'.

Digvijaya: 'Scindia is a traitor'

"If Maharaj Scindia had not betrayed the Congress, then even today the Kamal Nath government would have remained, and the farmers' loans would have been waived off. History never forgives the traitor. Generations to come do not forgive the one who betrays. Even today, when it comes to the Rani of Jhansi, then it comes to the Scindia family's betrayal. If the Scindia family had supported the Hindu kings in the battle of Panipat, Ahmed Shah the Afghan would have lost the battle of Panipat," said Singh.

In response, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia pointed out that Digvijaya Singh had called Osama Bin Laden as 'Osama ji'. Refusing to 'stoop to his level', Scindia said that history will decide who was a traitor. As per historical records, the Scindia family had allegedly joined hands with the British to quell the 1857 mutiny, betraying Rani Laxmibai.

I don't want to fall to that level. These are people who called Osama as 'Osama Ji' & say that they’ll restore Art 370 when they come to power. The public will decide as to who is a traitor, who isn’t," said Scindia.

Scindia's rebellion

In March 2020, crisis hit the Kamal Nath government when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's folds. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia - quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. Following this, Scindia resigned from Congress and then joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignations, all of them promptly joined BJP. Scindia's rebellion paid off with 16 rebel MLAs being given cabinet portfolios in cabinet expansion and 19 rebels managed to get re-elected in the by-polls. Scindia himself has been rewarded with a Rajya Sabha seat and is the Union Civil Aviation minister.