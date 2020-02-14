Digvijaya Singh Targets Centre Over Pulwama Attack, Calls Govt's Response 'shameful'

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday backed Rahul Gandhi's shocking remarks over the Pulwama attacks and blamed the "government's inability to prevent the attack", despite having knowledge about it. He also alleged that the Centre has not provided any compensation to the bereaved families of the martyred soldiers.

"Today, we pay tributes to the fallen soldiers because it is shameful that despite having known about the attack, the goernment could not prevent the terrorist attack. We urge the government to provide the necessary relief amount to the families of martyred soldiers, as there have been complaints that the families have not received any compensation," the Congress leader said.

Digvijaya Singh further claimed that there has been no investigation into the matter, as there was no output released after the investigation.

Digvijaya termed the attack a "mere accident"

While Pulwama attack took place in February last year, Digvijaya Singh had stoked several controversies after terming the attack a "mere accident". Ever since, Congress has been demanding proof of the investigation into the attack, and have also questioned the airstrikes which avenged the deaths of the martyrs.

On the day when the whole nation is paying tributes to the valour and bravery of the CRPF soldiers who had fallen in a cowardly attack abetted by terrorists on February 14, 2019, Congress is busy politicising the issue by targeting the Central government.

Rahu Gandhi asks 'who benefited most from Pulwama Terror Attack?'

Although Pakistan-based JeM claimed responsibility for the attack, Gandhi questioned 'who benefitted the most' from it?. Moreover, he enquired what the outcome of the investigation into the attack and asked who was held responsible for the security lapses.

Here are the three questions put forth by the Congress leader, targeting the BJP-led Central government on the 1-year anniversary of the martyrs of the Pulwama attack.

Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask:



1. Who benefitted the most from the attack?



2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack?



3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack? pic.twitter.com/KZLbdOkLK5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2020

About the Pulwama attack

India is marking the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack, the deadliest in decades on 40 CRPF security forces in the region, by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on February 14, 2019.

Around 12 days after the terror attack, in the wee hours of February 26, Indian Air Force (IAF) jets had bombed the JeM camp in Balakot, in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

