Digvijaya Singh Terms Narottam Mishra As 'Chief Instigator' Of Mob Which Attacked School

Fuming at the mob attack on St Joseph School over alleged religious conversion, ex-CM Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday, held Home Minister Narottam Mishra responsible for instigating such criminals. He pointed out that Bajrang Dal members who were arrested over the attack were released on bail in mere hours. He also advised the school authorities to not expect any action against the police officers over incompetence.

Digvijaya Singh: 'HM is chief instigator'

"The Home Minister Narottam Mishra is the Chief Instigator of criminals from Bajrang Dal. Those arrested in the Ganj Basoda case were released on bail within few hours. No action against TI and SDOP for their incompetence. What action you can expect Your Grace?" lamented Singh.

MP: Hindu mob vandalises school over alleged conversions

In a shocking incident, a mob of Hindu organisation supporters - Bajrang Dal & VHP stormed into St Joseph School in Ganj Basoda in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Monday alleging religious conversion of students in the school. Visuals from the area show a mob of men pelting stones on the glass face of the school, raising slogans. Students were appearing for their class 12th CBSE board exam in the school when the incident occurred.

"Letter circulated in the name of our school that 8 Hindu students have been converted to Christianity. They're not our students. The letter is dated Oct 31, Sunday when no teacher/student comes. I had informed Police y'day, still, only 2 cops were here," said Brother Antony, school manager.

Expressing helplessness to stop the mob, police SDM said, "We had made adequate Police arrangements, had tried to stop them. A memorandum has been received," adding "Police personnel present here. All children are safe. Nuns are also here, they're safe too. TI and Asst TI are present here".

Moreover, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "The role of organizations such as NGOs and PFIs, which are converting by misusing foreign funding, is being thoroughly investigated. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the investigation. Four people have been detained in the incident of stone pelting on missionary school in Ganjbasoda of Vidisha district. The local police is probing the whole matter. Instructions have also been given to ensure that such incidents do not recur."

In October, similar mob vandalism occurred over alleged religious conversion occurred at a mosque in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district. The mosque was damaged using explosives and its priest and a devotee were thrashed with sticks allegedly by two dozen masked people at Jawad tehsil. The attackers left behind a pamphlet claiming the shrine was involved in converting Hindus to Islam.