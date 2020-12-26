Digvijaya Singh Wants 'sleeping' Cong Netas To Provoke 'naive MP Farmers' To Protest

Amid massive internal chaos in Congress and disintegration of the party all across the country and its leaders joining BJP, senior leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said that party leaders are sleeping. Addressing a group, Digvijaya Singh targeted the Central government over the farm laws and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that while the farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra have joined the protest against the farm laws, the farmers of Madhya Pradesh are "naive". He said that Congress netas who are sleeping should be more active and instigate the farmers to raise their voice against the farm laws and Central government.

Singh said, "This is a black law and Modi is doing injustice. Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have joined the protest and are raising the voice against the farm laws but out Madhya Pradesh farmers are naive and look at our Congress leaders, they are sleeping. Get up, get up now and rise and raise your voice, tell the farmers here to protest against the farm laws."

This comes a day after Rahul Gandhi-led a Congress delegation against Centre's farm laws and handed over a memorandum to the President of India. All the 23 Congress leaders who wrote to interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi demanding robust change in the party and election for a new president backed the meeting of Rahul Gandhi with the President and under his leadership, the Congress leaders attacked Centre of sidelining the farmers. However, in the same meeting, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar spoke openly against the leadership and expressed his disappointment over Punjab MPs protesting against the farm laws not getting their due importance from top Congress leaders'.

Congress preps for party chief elections

In the last Congress' Central Election Authority (CEA) meeting, updating party delegates’ list, logistical preparedness and time frame for notifying the poll schedule and date of voting were discussed, as per reports. Reports state that Congress will choose its next chief in a digital AICC meeting via the electoral college process in January-February 2021 and hence Sonia Gandhi is set to meet some of the prominent members of the 'dissenters', who had written to her demanding an overhaul of the party, on December 19-20. According to ANI sources, the demand for Rahul Gandhi to take over the top post was raised at the meeting, to which the ex-Congress chief said that it must be left to the electoral process. As per reports, CEA is drawing up a voters list of around 1500 AICC delegates and is planning to hold digital elections, marking a first - with the term of the presidency will be only for 2 years.

Congress president saga

Congress has been in a leadership dilemma since Rahul Gandhi quit as party chief in the post-Lok Sabha 2019 debacle. This led to a barrage of resignations from posts like Milind Deora, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Priyanka Chaturvedi and many more. Amidst a lot of turmoil with Priyanka Vadra too being considered, Congress finally went back to their safe option- Sonia Gandhi. Most leaders have time and again implored the 50-year-old Rahul Gandhi to take back the reins of the party, but he has not budged.

