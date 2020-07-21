Digvijaya Sarcastically Welcomes RSS Chief In Bhopal; Asks Him To Probe Sand Mining

As RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Bhopal ahead of his meeting with top functionaries, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday 'welcomed' him, asking him to inquire about the illegal sand mining in the state and the alleged role of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in it.

"Sangh's Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat Ji, warm welcome in Bhopal city. Please take a secret report from your volunteers on the subject of conduct and corruption of BJP Chief Minister and Ministers. Also, inquire about Shivraj Ji's family members involved in illegal sand mining," tweeted Digvijaya Singh.

संघ के सरसंघचालक मोहन भागवत जी का भोपाल शहर में हार्दिक स्वागत। कृपया भाजपा के मुख्यमंत्री व मंत्री गणों के आचरण व भ्रष्टाचार के विषय पर अपने स्वयं सेवकों से गुप्त रिपोर्ट अवश्य लें। शिवराज जी के परिवार जनों का अवैध रेत खनन में सम्मिलित होने की भी जानकारी अवश्य लें। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 21, 2020

Read: Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 Cases Rise By 710 To 23,310; Death Toll 738

Read:Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon Passes Away In Lucknow Hospital

'Look into buying of MLAs'

The Congress leader also suggested that the RSS Chief look into the "buying" of MLAs in Madhya Pradesh. "You must also inquire about the buying of MLAs in Madhya Pradesh. In this kind of democratic system, please be very clear about the conduct of MLAs and what you think in making them Ministers without being MLAs," he added. His tweet comes days after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan allocated portfolios to the new ministers, with BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia's supporters getting some of the key departments.

मध्यप्रदेश में विधायकों की ख़रीद फ़रोख़्त की भी अवश्य जानकारी लें। संघ इस प्रकार के प्रजातंत्रीय व्यवस्था में विधायकों के आचरण और फिर उन्हें बिना विधायक रहे मंत्री बनाने में क्या सोचता है उसे भी अवश्य स्पष्ट करने की कृपा करें। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 21, 2020

According to PTI sources, the RSS Chief is likely to hold a meeting of top office-bearers of the RSS in Madhya Pradesh over the next few days. Sources reveal that the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the India-China border stand-off will be on the agenda of discussion. This RSS chief holds such informal meetings of top functionaries every three months, and this time Bhopal has been picked as a favorable spot for the meeting which is said to last for 2-3 days. Apart from Bhagwat, General Secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi, and Joint General Secretaries Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishna Gopal will also be present in the meetings.

Read: Madhya Pradesh: Couple Attacked, Woman Gangraped By Four Men In Barwani

Read: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Allocates MP Portfolios; Scindia's Loyalists Get Key Ministries

(With Agency Inputs)